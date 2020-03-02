A bill introduced in the Kentucky House of Representatives would allow local governments more leeway in raising revenue through taxes, primarily sales tax.
House Bill 475 cleared committee Thursday and was introduced to the full House, where, as the Associate Press pointed out, more than half of the members sponsor the bill.
If passed by both House and Senate, the measure would then need to be added to a ballot where Kentucky voters would have the final say.
In its current form, the bill would allow a local city, county or municipality to collect local taxes, license fees and franchise fees.
Many, including Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, see this as the first step in enacting much-needed tax reform that has been left undealt with while the state peers into an overwhelming debt crisis.
“It’s no secret that our state desperately needs sweeping tax reform, and has for years,” Kelley said. “HB 475 may be an easier way for state legislators to fix the tax dilemma -- push the responsibility down to the local level.
“I have not read the bill in its entirety, but it might be a good solution for Pulaski. I have long been a proponent for eliminating income taxes and replacing the revenue with a higher sales tax statewide. This bill, I believe, will give us the ability locally to reduce our occupational and property taxes, while levying a local sales tax.
“The result would be less burden on the working class, and a shared burden across everyone who makes retail purchases, including the 4.2 million tourists who visit our region annually. In my opinion, this is the fairest way to tax our citizens.
“So, while there are many unknowns at this time, I believe this can be a great tool for us here at home.”
That ability to install a local sales tax rate could cause a patchwork of sales taxes across the state, however.
The AP quoted Kevin Cranley, the chairman of the Kentucky Retail Federation, as saying that different tax rates around the state could cause some to look for the cities and counties with the lowest rates.
The Kentucky Retail Federation opposes the bill on others reasons as well, with Cranley saying that it could lead to an expansion of consumption-based taxes by local governments.
“City and county governments already tax Kentuckians where they live and where they work," Cranley said. “Now we're going to tax them where they eat, where they play and where they shop."
Complicating the matter is that the bill has collected a couple of wage-based amendments, one of which, if passed, would require all Kentucky employers to offer wages “not less than 130 percent of the poverty level."
The other would require a “minimum weekly wage level to all employees” of “not less than the average weekly wage” as determined by the U.S. Department of Labor.
