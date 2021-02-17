While Somerset streets were mostly clear, Kelley said many roads out in the county were still covered in ice, especially backroad.
He said county crews were still cleaning up after the ice storm, clearing out trees and trying to help make it safe for utility crews to restore power.
The chilly temperatures over the past couple of days have not helped with clearing the roads, Kelley pointed out. Salt can help a bit, especially on snow, but “once it’s ice, it’s hard to treat,” he said.
The best thing is to wait for it to melt off, and the temperatures just haven’t allowed that.
Of the expected snowfall, Kelley said, “This is certainly going to slow us down again, but we have a good crew, and they’ll work at it as long as needed to make things safe.”
He noted that with Wednesday’s slightly warmer temperatures, many people were beginning to “stir around” and get out to drive. Kelley urged residents to stay in as much as possible, if for no other reason than to help out road crews trying to clear the roads.
“The people out there working are putting their lives in danger,” Kelley reminded.
Anyone who runs off the road or gets a vehicle stuck is now a hazard that the road crews have to work around, he said, making their jobs that much more dangerous.
