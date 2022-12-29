For the last seven years, a “year-end wrap-up” story with Pulaski County Judge Executive Steve Kelley has also been a look ahead to the next year.
Not so, this time around.
As 2022 draws to a close, so too does Kelley’s career in local politics — first, as a Somerset City Council member, and since 2015, the head of county government.
Kelley sought a third term in that office, but May’s Primary Election which decided the race saw challenger Marshall Todd come out on top. Kelley has since announced that come the new year, he’ll be moving to Garrett County, Maryland, to take on the role of Director of Economic Development there.
“It is a county very similar to Pulaski County in that it is rural, driven by tourism, and trying to solve the ‘workforce’ puzzle,” said Kelley. “It is nestled in the mountains of western Maryland. There is a big lake, ski slopes, hiking and biking trails, whitewater rafting, fly fishing, snowmobiling, and plenty of other outdoor adventure. It is a very conservative county with many farms and churches. The county is about the same geographical size of Pulaski County with half of the population.
“There has been a trend of shrinking population with an increase in the average age, which means the youth are leaving for better career opportunities,” he added. “My challenge will be to reverse that trend and improve the quality of life, so that we can attract young families to the region.”
If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s a trend local officials have long worried about in Pulaski County — and created economic development organization SPEDA to try to do something about. Kelley’s experience with that board, as well as his involvement in issues trying to pass a right-to-work law early in his term and a campaign focus on bringing jobs to Pulaski County coming from his own perspective as a local businessman, has given him the interest in economic development that he’ll take with him to Maryland.
“SPEDA is the thing I am most proud of. I worked my entire first term laying the groundwork for this organization,” said Kelley. “Many community stakeholders came alongside in a collaborative effort to design this new and exciting economic development engine, that the state called ‘visionary.’
“We have completed phase one of the new industrial park on Ky. 80, we have invested in entrepreneurial mini-grants, we have seen new industrial announcements, we have launched new workforce development programs, we have nearly completed the Veterans Memorial Park, we have worked to enhance tourism, arts and culture, and so many more projects,” he added. “If we can maintain the goals of the organization the way it was established, there is no stopping Pulaski County in economic development.”
Kelley’s time as judge-executive had its ups and downs, starting out on a rocky note with a planned large-scale Pulaski County Park that required Burnside annexing part of that property — a move that upset many Nancy-area residents and led nowhere as the concert never took place.
But Kelley rebounded, turning his focus on improving the business of county government and working in friendly cooperation with the City of Somerset and other local agencies — enough of a track record to claim a second election win in 2018.
“We have accomplished so many great things during our administration, but there are several that stand out to me,” said Kelley. “The most noticeable to our residents is the transformation of our county and community parks. We have restored pride to every area of the county by investing heavily in our parks. Families are spending so much time together outdoors and it is wonderful to see it happening.
“The creation of SPEDA to replace the dysfunctional Industrial Foundation has probably made the greatest impact for Pulaski County, as it has revived true economic development in our county, and has set us on a course for growth for decades to come,” he added. “We have invested heavily in infrastructure including the Ky. 461-Ky. 80 interchange, the new industrial park, broadband internet partnerships, and water improvements throughout the county. We have greatly improved our animal shelter, and have lowered euthanasia rates drastically.
“We have taken emergency management to a much higher level with the launching of the Emergency Operations Center and the new 911 complex. We have replaced a dilapidated fleet, and remodeled aging facilities to better serve our public,” continued Kelley. “We have continued to grow our recycling efforts and to lead the state in many areas. We have opened two new clerk’s offices with drive-throughs, and recently completed the new coroner’s office.
“The remarkable thing however, is that we lowered taxes three years in a row,” he continued. “That is a first in Pulaski County.”
Along with those successes are the inevitable challenges, and Kelley said that the major one faced regularly is getting agreement on plans and goals among all parties.
“We had a great Fiscal Court, who worked well together mostly. The majority was truly focused on making Pulaski County better,” he said. “It was also a challenge to make necessary investments with limited funds. We worked very hard and very smart to achieve our goals while reducing tax rates to our public. In essence, we were forced to do more with less every single day.”
The year about to close, 2022, saw its own challenges — a fungus scare at Pulaski County Park’s beach and conflict on the court over issues like budget items and 911 Center hirings among them — but Kelley looked back on it as a year of progress for Pulaski County.
“In 2022, we worked diligently to get more grant funding,” he said. “We received grants for emergency services, broadband investments, storm damage, road improvements, and transitional housing to name a few. In our administration, we have been awarded close to $50 million in grant funding-more than any previous administration. This has helped us lead the way in our region and in the state.
“We completed our 911 call center and the new Coroner’s office,” he added. “We purchased new property adjacent to Pulaski County Park and installed more hiking and biking trails to enhance the best trail system east of the Mississippi River.”
Kelley wished Todd well in stepping into the judge-executive’s office, and offered a bit of perspective on the job from someone in it for eight years.
“I know that Pulaski County is on a good course. I’m excited for Marshall Todd to get started,” said Kelley. “I remember what it felt like coming into office —anxious, green, eager to make a difference. But there are no manuals that tell you how to run your county. We just had to jump in and figure it out every day. I have worked with Marshall in the past, and have confidence that he will do well.
“My advice to him would be to spend the first few months learning everything,” continued Kelley. “Don’t try to make big moves, until you understand what you can and cannot do. Listen to the people! I tried to act too quickly, and it caused me to stumble coming out of the gate.
“There are so many things that a judge and fiscal court can do, but it is important to focus on your long-term goals. If you don’t, the little day-to-day crises will steal your time and render you ineffective. I am pulling for Marshall, and praying for him.”
Kelley thanked the citizens of Pulaski County for allowing him to serve, and noted that he can’t wait to see how the future plays out for all local families, praying that God would continue to “bless us all” in Kelley’s old Kentucky home.
“Being Judge Executive has definitely been the greatest honor ever given to me,” he said. “To be able to lead my county into prosperous times, and to see the unprecedented growth we have experienced, makes me so proud to have served the county I love. In the last eight years, we have seen such great collaboration among so many agencies and community stakeholders, that we could only drive forward like never before. I can walk away smiling inside and out, knowing that my county is a better place than when I started.”
