Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley has made it official — he's seeking a third term. Kelley filed his papers with the Pulaski County Clerk's office on Friday.
"We have seen tremendous improvement in all areas of our county since my administration took over," Kelley said. "Record infrastructure investment, record private enterprise investment, improved facilities and equipment to benefit our citizens, improved emergency management, and a transformation of our parks department."
Kelley has two challengers thus far — Marshall Todd and Shirlene Epperson Taylor are both seeking the Republican nomination for county judge as well. But more candidates could throw their hats into the ring. Although the original filing deadline was Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation on Thursday night pushing back this year's deadline for political candidates in Kentucky — a necessary step as lawmakers rush to finish redistricting. The measure shifts the filing deadline to Jan. 25 for this year only.
Lawmakers are hoping to wrap up redistricting work in a rare Saturday session by sending the measures to the governor.
The bill resetting this year's filing deadline won final passage in the Republican-dominated legislature on Thursday — the third day of the 2022 legislative session.
Beshear signaled Thursday that he would act quickly on the measure, and the Democratic governor followed through by promptly signing it. Beshear told a news conference that “people need to have notice of what their districts are going to be.”
The bill carried an emergency clause, meaning it took effect after the governor's signature.
Kelley, meanwhile, seems confident his record over the past eight years will sway voters to stay the course — regardless of how many challengers he might face.
"Our collaborative efforts with SPEDA, our cities, schools, and other community leaders have resulted in a strong economic resurgence in Pulaski County," Kelley said. "With all the improvements and investments in our future we have made, we were still able to lower property taxes two years in a row. That is unprecedented.
"We have only begun to see our potential here in Pulaski County," the county judge-executive added. "I am humbled and thankful for the opportunity to serve Pulaski County, and I look forward to to continuing to help make Pulaski County a better place for all our families."
