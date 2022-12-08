A question has been raised over whether a current Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) member should still be serving, or whether he was replaced when outgoing County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley appointed a different person to that seat in October.
Kelley contacted the Commonwealth Journal this week to express his concern that SPEDA board chair Brook Ping was still serving on the board, despite Kelley being given permission from Pulaski County magistrates to appoint Bob McAlpin to Ping’s position.
The vote was taken at the October 25 Fiscal Court meeting, where magistrates unanimously approved McAlpin to replace Ping.
Therefore, according to Kelley, Ping’s continued presence on the board is “illegal.”
However, SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler contends that the new appointment itself was done improperly and against the bylaws of the SPEDA organization.
SPEDA was first talked about in 2017 as a replacement for the former Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation (SPCDF).
The board is made up of the leaders of the City of Somerset and Pulaski County Government as well as three members from each of those governmental entities, appointed by Fiscal Court and Somerset Council.
Each person is appointed for a four-year term, but to prevent those first board members from having to be reappointed or replaced at the same time, the first set of appointees were placed in staggered terms – two, three or four years.
In July 2018, Kelley made his first appointments to SPEDA, placing Ping in the position set to expire in four years.
However, SPEDA did not hold its first meeting until January 2019. This delay brings into question when those appointments went into effect. Was it in July 2018, when Kelley made them, or January 2019, when the board first officially conducted business?
Kelley believes it is the July date.
“Brook Ping’s term ended July 25, 2022, but the language in our formation documents allows a board member to continue serving until the position is reappointed,” Kelley said, explaining why the appointment of McAlpin wasn’t voted on until October.
“I believe Brook Ping is serving and making decisions illegally at this point,” Kelley said. “It is unfortunate that Chris Girdler has contested this board appointment. One of the facets SPEDA was founded upon was [being] an accountable board selected by the County Judge (and Fiscal Court) and the Mayor of Somerset (and City Council), and to eliminate the self-appointing board that existed in the preceding Industrial Foundation.
“Chris Girdler serves at the pleasure of the board, and should not be trying to manipulate board appointments in any way. This will only damage the integrity of the organization that has made such a tremendous impact in Pulaski County since its inception.”
Girdler, however, believes that Ping’s appointment does not run out until January.
“Mr. Brook Ping was appointed by Pulaski County Fiscal Court to a four-year term that runs from February 2019 through January 2023, per our interlocal agreement, articles of incorporation, board meeting minutes, and all other founding documentation,” Girdler stated. “Mr. Ping has served admirably and worked tirelessly as our board chair, dedicating hundreds of volunteer hours since SPEDA was founded to make the community a better place.”
To Girdler, that means that no other appointment can be made until after January – which is when Judge-Executive-elect Marshall Todd will be in office.
“SPEDA’s stance is firm that this appointment belongs to incoming Judge-Elect Marshall Todd. We look forward to working with whomever Judge-Elect Todd and the magistrates appoint, and to building a stronger relationship with the county judge’s office that has been sorely lacking since our founding. We simply ask that things be done the right way, respecting our founding documentation and following the proper legal processes and precedents set with all other board appointments prior to this unfortunate situation,” Girdler said.
Girdler stressed that the issue was not with McAlpin, and would work with McAlpin if that is the person Todd chooses for the board’s seat.
“On his way out the door, Steve Kelley threw up unnecessary hurdles and roadblocks for an incoming administration,” Girdler said. “The lack of professional courtesy extended to me, the SPEDA organization and board of directors, and the incoming administration is disappointing.”
Girdler continued: “We wish Steve well in his next professional endeavor. In the meantime, SPEDA will continue to advocate for our community while operating in full transparency, collaborating with both city and county governments, being outstanding stewards of taxpayer funds, quantifying the work taking place, and simply doing things the right way.”
Kelley, however, offered a warning. “I applaud the work of SPEDA, and the sacrifices made by our board to move our county forward. My hope is that [if] allowed to operate the way SPEDA was designed, it will serve our county’s economic development needs for decades to come. If it becomes a tightly controlled organization that only serves special interests, and not the entire county, the organization will implode in short order.”
On Monday during SPEDA’s annual meeting, Brook Ping was reelected by board members to continue heading the board as its chair, which seems to indicate that Ping will serve until at least January.
County Attorney Martin Hatfield said Thursday that he would not comment at this time due to his belief that the issue will become a legal matter in the future.
