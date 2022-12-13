"It's been an honor to serve."
As one of its official pieces of business at Tuesday's meeting, the Pulaski County Fiscal Court opted to cancel the second of what would be two December sessions, as the other would fall in that inconvenient period between Christmas and New Year's Eve.
As such, that meant Tuesday marked the final fiscal court meeting for Pulaski County Judge Executive Steve Kelley, who will be replaced in that office by Marshall Todd come January. Todd defeated Kelley, who has served two terms as the head figure of county government, in last May's Primary Election.
Upon the closing of business at the meeting Tuesday, Mike Strunk, Fifth District Magistrate, thanked Kelley and Deputy Judge Dan Price for all their efforts over the last eight years; "We appreciate everything you guys have done."
Kelley responded with his own goodbyes, including the quote at the top.
"I think we as an administration, the court, all of our department heads and employees that have worked so hard for the county, I think we've made Pulaski County a better place the last eight years," said Kelley. "So, thanks again for putting your trust in me to run the county.
Kelley then addressed Todd, saying, "Marshall, I'm counting on you to keep us going. You've got a good court to work with and a lot of good employees, and I think we've got a bright future in Pulaski County, and I'm proud to call it my home."
His hometown, but not his physical home for much longer. Kelley is taking the position of Director of Economic Development in Garrett County, Maryland, a small, rural county located close to the state’s western border with West Virginia.
Kelley told the Commonwealth Journal that knowing this was his last meeting in Pulaski County government was "bittersweet" but he's looking forward to his future.
"This has been a great eight years," said Kelley. "It's hard knowing it's my last (meeting here), but at the same time, I've got to keep moving forward with my hand on the plow."
It wasn't an especially a busy or controversial meeting, as many this year have turned out to be, but there was some business conducted.
Notably, that included the passage of an amendment to ordinance no. 150.1, addressing short-term rentals in Pulaski County. One change added short-term rental owners as a form of representation on the Somerset-Pulaski County CVB (Convention and Visitors Bureau) board of commissioners, under the umbrella of those involved in local lodging. The local hotel and motel association submits a list of options to be chosen from by the judge-executive, and the amendment now says it "may include short-term rental owners."
The other change applies the local 3 percent transient room tax to campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks.
CVB Executive Director Michelle Allen told the court that the tax already applied to short-term rentals but recent legislation at the state level, House Bill 8, has made it so the tax can be applied to to camping sites.
The ordinance now states that the tax is on "every person, company, corporation, or other like or similar persons, groups, or organizations doing business as motor courts, motels, hotels, inns, tourist camp, tourist cabin, campgrounds, recreational vehicle parks, or any other place in which rooms, lodgings, campsites, or accommodations are regularly furnished to transients for a consideration, or like business in Pulaski County ..."
Said Allen, "We made it a little bit broader, so in case at all houseboats or something else were to come along, we wouldn't have to keep changing our ordinance."
There seemed to be some hesitancy on the part of the court, with no rush to make a motion to accept the amendment. Strunk asked when it had to be done, noting that he hadn't had a chance to look at the ordinance changes.
Allen noted that with the tax being approved at the state level, they are going to start the process of applying the tax, so the court wouldn't have to vote on the change immediately — it takes effect at the start of January no matter what.
"It can be done any time," said Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield. "(Allen) was just trying to get ahead of it so that it would be in place when the law took effect."
The court went ahead an approved the amendment unanimously.
In other fiscal court business:
• The court approved a resolution advancing the leasing of mowing tractors. Treasurer Joan Isaacs said that it's a five-year lease, at the end of which the county will own the mowers.
• The court gave a first reading to an amendment to the administrative code ordinance, allowing employees that have left and not bought out their vacation time to return and accrue vacation hours as if they hadn't left their job, with off-time carrying over. Kelley said that right now, this change would only affect one employee.
• A speed limit was set for Floyd Switch Road, at 25 miles per hour.
• Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten asked the court to approve a seasonal employee starting work, as well as the part-time re-hiring of a returning employee.
• The court approved several items for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, including a $171,000 budget increase to account for a boost in certified deputy training stipend, an increase from $9 to $15 per hour for court security officer reimbursement, and six added School Resource Officers (SRO); amending the maximum salary schedule to recognize SRO and court security officers' wage increases; and proceeds from the surplus auction of seven vehicles totaling $27,450 to be deposited into the sheriff's account for maintenance of current vehicles.
