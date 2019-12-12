The big news coming out of the last meeting of the year for Pulaski County Fiscal Court had nothing to do with the agenda.
Just prior to Thursday's special-called meeting (rescheduled due in part to Tuesday's gubernatorial inauguration closing some offices), Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley issued a press release announcing that he had suspended Deputy Judge Dan Price without pay for 10 days, effective immediately.
Price was arrested the night of December 2 on charges of aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense), Careless Driving, and Failure to Use or Improper Signal. He was driving a county vehicle and told authorities that he had left a business meeting. He declined both a preliminary breath test and a blood alcohol test.
In his release, Judge Kelley noted that Price's position is based on appointment rather than merit.
"Because it is an executive position, decisions regarding Mr. Price's employment fall solely on my shoulders," the judge-executive wrote, "not the Fiscal Court's. I want the public to know that Mr. Price has served his position tirelessly for the past five years. I say without hesitation that Mr. Price has been, and will hopefully continue to be a valuable asset to me, the county government, and to the public we serve."
Though Judge Kelley stated he was taking this action and any potential future disciplinary actions "with deep regret," the judge said this suspension came from conducting "an independent investigation of the events leading up to Mr. Price's encounter with law enforcement" and was based on the deputy judge's being in the county vehicle and refusing to have blood drawn as requested by law enforcement.
"I recognize and fully respect Mr. Price's legal right to decline the blood test request given the fact the request was made after Mr. Price had already been accused and arrested," Judge Kelley wrote. "Despite whether Mr. Price would have submitted to the test, the fact that he was charged and arrested was not going to change that night. The results from the test would not have been revealed for several weeks. Regardless, Mr. Price's license is now subject to pretrial suspension and Mr. Price was in a county vehicle at the time of the occurrence. Therefore, I feel discipline is warranted at this time."
The judge added he had conferred with Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield and is eager to work with magistrates to "address and implement reasonable changes" to the county's current policies for employee usage of county vehicles.
Judge Kelley went on to stress that he is "not passing judgment" nor "attempting to sweep the matter under the rug." Price, he said, is presumed innocent until proven guilty like any citizen accused of a crime.
"Once Mr. Price's criminal process is over, I will decide whether additional disciplinary action is warranted," Judge Kelley wrote. "I do not want my actions or the fact that I am disciplining Mr. Price to prejudice the process or influence the outcome in any manner.…
"I want the process to unfold without politics and personal agendas polluting the system irrespective of the outcome," he continued. "Accordingly, because I have now address this issue and to do my part to ensure the integrity of the process, I will have no further comments regarding this matter. My administration, including Mr. Price, is and will continue working on many great projects in the upcoming year and beyond to help make Pulaski County better for all of us and our families. I think this is the correct decision given the circumstances and I appreciate the public's understanding in this matter."
Messages for Price were not returned at press time. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court next Monday.
