Steve Kelley is the top banana in county government.
He proved that by starting off his speech Tuesday by peeling and eating a banana, right at the microphone — and topped it off with some grapes to boot.
Why? He was illustrating that Pulaski County is enjoying the fruits of collaboration — working together with other entities to grow a brighter today and tomorrow.
Kelley was on hand for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce June membership luncheon on Tuesday to give the “State of the County” address. And according to Kelley, that shape is a great one thanks to efforts like those of SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority), which pair local government and industrial leaders in an effort to make the area more prosperous.
“It’s a powerful tool that really unlocks the potential of all of us, and harnesses all the potential we’ve got as individuals,” said Kelley. “... People all around us are looking at us, saying, ‘How are you doing what you’re doing?’ They don’t know about this fruit of collaboration yet. They’ve not figured that out. But we’ve got it.’”
Some of the things that SPEDA and the county are doing include a helping make possible new industrial park — a dream of Kelley’s since coming into office in 2015 — sitting on 142 acres off of Barnesburg Road, as well as the massive Ky. 461-Ky. 80 interchange project which Kelley called a “huge collaboration between federal, and state and local leaders and business leaders” which will make both driving safer and make Pulaski easier to access for both visitors. SPEDA also “got the ball rolling” to re-name the Cumberland Parkway the I-65 spur, said Kelley, which will only serve to make the area more attractive to potential industries.
“It matters a great deal, because whenever a (party) is looking for at an area for an industry to relocate, they always start with proximity to the interstate. If you’re not within 10 miles of an interstate, you don’t even make the long list, much less get you onto the short list,” said Kelley. “We’ve never been able to qualify for 95 percent of projects because we’re not within 10 miles of an interstate. We get this distinction, and all of a sudden, an interstate spur runs right through Somerset, Ky. We’re going to make a lot of short lists.”
Kelley also took the time to laud all of the various departments in county government for their hard work — finance, which is “doing a whole lot with less” said Kelley, referring to eliminating a retired employee’s salary to make the department more tax-dollar efficient; a road department that has to take care of more road miles than any county in Kentucky; an improved animal shelter and 911 call center; the Pulaski County Detention Center and County Clerk’s office humming along and making strides; and a Solid Waste Department that has a recycling center others from around the state visit “to see what’s being done right and how they can improve their recycling center.”
Indeed, Pulaski County Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten was presented with a plaque of appreciation during the Chamber luncheon Tuesday for his efforts making Operation Beautification — an incentive program to get students involved in the Spring Clean-Up efforts — a success earlier this year.
Kelley also said while 2020 was “a nightmare for emergency management” due to COVID-19 and other factors, the county had “the foresight in 2019” to launch the Emergency Operations Center, which allowed the county to have a communications hub for all first responders. “We were very fortunate because it could have been a catastrophic time,” said Kelley. “... We made it through the COVID-19 storm ahead of of so many others throughout this area.”
The judge-executive boasted of new walking trails in county parks, improvements to parks in places like Woodstock, Firebrook, White Lily and Shopville, and turning Pulaski County Park into the “crown jewel of Lake Cumberland” after previously being a “desolate, run-down, neglected park.” Now, it’s “bustling with energy ... a recreational mecca” for campers, boaters, hiker and bikers, and people wanting to use the lakefront beach.
“It’s a place we can be proud of once again,” said Kelley.
As far as future goals, Kelley said he’d like to see an agricultural expo center for events like livestock shows, concerts, tractor events and more — “It’s close to getting done,” he said — as well as a sports center that Kelley has discussed with Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.
Kelley addressed concerns about the job market, saying that “the biggest challenge we face right now is in our work force — our government is paying able-bodied people not to work.” Kelley called it a “travesty” that’s “ruining small businesses” across the country, but believes that Pulaski County has “momentum” and will keep reaching new heights through continued collaboration.
“We’ve got to find a way of getting our workforce back to work and get off the couch,” he said. “We’ve got to get our government to quit paying them to stay on the couch. ... We’re going to find a way to overcome this challenge and we’re going to get our workforce back to work because we’ve got so many jobs, so many opportunities that are here today and so many more coming. We’ve got to solve this problem, and we’re going to do that together.”
