Short in physical stature, Democratic Kentucky Attorney General candidate Pam Stevenson gave a giant of a speech on Monday night at the Pulaski County Democratic Party Headquarters.
Stevenson, who currently is the Kentucky State Representative for the western part of Jefferson County, is seeking to become the first women ever elected Attorney General in the state of Kentucky. Before a group of about 50 Democratic supporters, Stevenson gave a power-packed speech.
“Thank you for being here because the people in this room understand what we’re up against,” Stevenson stated in her opening remarks. “You understand what it’s like to stand for something. You understand what it means that all families in Kentucky thrive. That’s what I stand for too.”
“My family, we believed,” Stevenson stated. “I was raised by my grandmother who had 15 kids. My grandparents raised us that we should serve and use our Faith. We were in church all day Saturday, and all day Sunday. We were raised that this place must be better than it was before we got here. We knew that if we came together as a community, we could get more done. And they taught us that.”
A retired Air Force colonel, Stevenson has practiced law at the federal level through posts including chief prosecutor, criminal defense attorney and operations law expert. On top of her sterling military record, Stevenson has been practicing law for nearly 40 years.
“My grandmother died early when I turned 18,” Stevenson recalled. “I went to college because my grandmother dreamed for me. When I couldn’t dream for myself, I went to school because she could envision a world where I would be instrumental if I went to school. The people 100 years from now are counting on us to dream for them about a world that doesn’t look possible right now.”
Stevenson then used her own experiences to ponder the fate of the future of our nation.
“But if not us, then who?” Stevenson asked. “You guys are in a tough spot. But if not you, then who, who will be the remnant? Who will be the people that keeps the doors open? Who will be the people that say, not on my watch? Will you destroy democracy? Who will be the ones that say, I stand for families thriving and I will fight you until you back down us. That’s why we’re here.”
“It’s no accident that we’re here,” Stevenson continued. “We each have a designed purpose. We each have something to do. Now the only thing is, are we going to do it? When I was in the JAG Corps, I did the job of Attorney General. I did it in the 11 countries, and eight states. I was responsible in the Middle East, where they don’t like short women. I was responsible to get them to do what America needed. I was responsible to get people to respond to America’s needs in Africa, in England, in Germany, in Italy, and in Croatia. I couldn’t go back to my commander and say ‘They don’t like short women in the Middle East. I can’t do my job’.”
Stevenson is the only Democrat so far to file to run for statewide office next year, outside of the governor’s race. The Attorney General’s office is currently occupied by Daniel Cameron, who’s one of the Republicans running in the gubernatorial primary next year.
Despite a crowded field vying to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, the field for Attorney General now stands at just two — Stevenson and Republican Russell Coleman, the former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.
The Kentucky General Assembly went back into session on Tuesday and they will start assigning bills to committees. Stevenson talked about the difficult road ahead for her and her Democratic counterparts.
“There is 80 of them (Republicans), 20 of us (Democrats), and they can pass anything they want because they have the votes,” Stevenson said. “But they will not pass it with me being silent. They will not destroy democracy. They will not make sure that children go to bed hungry. They will not keep banging away at working families without us.
“The attorney general’s office has a huge opportunity to heal this land,” Stevenson stated. “And I’m talking about the land of Kentucky. On one side, we have the civil law side where we can do good things for working folks. We can make sure that corporations don’t take advantage of working folks. We can make sure that there’s a living wage. We can make sure that the companies that sneak in, like the ones that have earned billions of dollars during a pandemic price gouge. We can stand for working people and make sure that they get to do the things that they repetitive on this earth to do.”
Stevenson concluded her speech with her effort to protect Kentuckians’ basic rights.
“Food, shelter, education and healthcare should be non-negotiable,” Stevenson said. “That’s our four basic rights. And you don’t have a right to fly to Paris every day for lunch. But if we are who we say we are, if we are the America that we know ourselves to be, then we will not tolerate people sleeping with snow blankets. We would not tolerate children aging out of foster care into the streets.”
