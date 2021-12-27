A California man who was charged in federal court with distributing meth in Pulaski and Wayne counties has had his case dropped – in favor of allowing a larger Texas case to proceed unimpeded.
U.S. prosecutors moved last week to drop the Eastern Kentucky case against Robert Aristotle Pandolfi, 50, which U.S. District Judge Robert Wier agreed to.
He dismissed the Kentucky case “without prejudice,” meaning it can be prosecuted again should prosecutors change their minds in the future.
Pandolfi was charged with co-defendant Brandie Starr Young, 32 of Albany, with Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Methamphetamine Mixture.
The federal case against Young is scheduled to continue.
A federal Grand Jury charged that the two were distributing meth throughout the area from January through June 24, 2021.
Citations from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department show that on June 23 of this year, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Nissan Maxima on North Main Street in Monticello, where Young was the driver and Pandolfi was a passenger.
Law enforcement reportedly found large amounts of methamphetamine within Pandolfi’s vehicle on June 24, with court documents stating that officers seized around 217 grams at that time.
On August 25, however, a grand jury in the Northern District of Texas returned a seperate indictment against Pandolfi, with U.S. prosecutors claiming that evidence supported that Pandolfi’s supplier in that case was the same as it is in the Kentucky case.
In the Texas case, Pandolfi is accused of having 1.388 kilograms of meth in his possession.
“Due to the nature and relationship of the cases, it appears that it would be most appropriate for the case to proceed in a single forum,” prosecutors state. “Since the more substantial seizure occurred in the Northern District of Texas, the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky did not oppose deferring to the Northern District of Texas for prosecution of this case.”
Young has pleaded not guilty to her charge. A jury trial has been set for January 18.
