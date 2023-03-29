In nature, even the plants that succumb to the winter bloom again in the springtime. So too does the Kentucky Green Living Fair.
In just a little over a week, the Kentucky Green Living Fair, Somerset's own celebration of environmental sustainability, will return to The Center for Rural Development after a three-year hiatus in the wake of COVID-19.
“There’s been a lot of people who really missed it and are ready to do it again — particularly some of our vendors, who really rely on the income from this annual event," said organizer Jamie Fitzwater. "For this, it’s a big reason why I wanted to do it and give them a chance to connect with customers again.”
Fitzwater said she expect's this years Green Living Fair to be "the biggest event that we've ever done."
"We're still on track for April 8; we're really excited," she said. "We're going to have the most exhibitors that we've ever had, so I'm very excited about that."
Those who have attended the Green Living Fair in the past are used to a wide assortment of vendors and demonstrations focusing on sound environmental practices and goods — and there are usually even some live animals, such as baby chicks or alpacas that are always popular with children in particular.
This year, the Green Living Fair will expand on that by inviting Pulaski County's well-known Liberty Nature Center to display some animals like those they help rescue and rehabilitate for the public to enjoy.
"(Liberty Nature Center) is going to be showing us their birds and talking about things we can do to protect the birds, so I think that will be a lot of fun for kids," said Fitzwater.
This year, there will also be a charity raffle to benefit the Red Oaks Forest School. Proceeds from this year's festival will go to aid that non-profit organization, which works throughout Kentucky to help kids get out into nature and develop a love of the great outdoors.
"We'll have a ton of really great prizes up for grabs," said Fitzwater.
Over 80 vendors will be on hand for the event, which will also include live music and food trucks to keep attendees entertained and well-fed. There will also be a number of informative workshops scheduled throughout the day.
Jamie Fitzwater started the event in 2013 as an expo featuring all sorts of businesses and service providers along with informational sessions and workshops, live music, food, and more which grew every year like a well-watered plant. The mission was one of sustainability and environmental consideration in all sorts of areas of life, letting people know that they could make a difference even by taking small, simple steps to do something different.
At the 2019 event, around 1,200 people attended at The Center for Rural Development, along with about 70 vendors and exhibitors. But in 2020, COVID resulted in the shutdown of virtually all events like the Green Living Fair, and uncertainty about conditions kept Fitzwater from holding the expo again in 2021 and 2022.
This year's event lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, and admission is $10, which includes access to all the workshops. Kids ages 12 and under are free
Get more information online at www.kygreenlivingfair.com, or the “Kentucky Green Living Fair” page on Facebook.
"I think it's going to be the biggest, best year ever," said Fitzwater, "and I think people are really excited to be back after all these years."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.