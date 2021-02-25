The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety released its preliminary report for last year’s road fatalities, and while the state’s numbers are up from 2019’s, local numbers appear to be close to the same.
The report, released Thursday, showed that Kentucky saw a total of 778 vehicle-related fatalities, 46 more than who died in 2019.
But for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 8, which covers Pulaski, Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Lincoln, McCreary, Rockcastle, Russell and Wayne counties, there were a total of 46 fatalities – the same number of fatalities as happened in 2019.
The only difference was in the number of motorcycle-related fatalities. District 8 saw five motorcycle-related deaths in 2020, while there were eight such deaths in 2019.
Focusing in even more locally, Captain Mike Correll with the Somerset Police Department said SPD had a total of one fatality in 2020, down from three in 2019.
Of the 778 people killed on Kentucky’s highways last year, the Office of Highway Safety said that 57.1% were not wearing a seatbelt, and that 15.7% involved alcohol.
Around 32% involved speeding or aggressive driving, while 19% involved distracted drivers.
There were 97 pedestrian or bicycle-related deaths, the report states.
Of those statistics, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said the unrestrained deaths was concerning, since it increased by almost 6% compared to 2019.
“While numbers are important to identify potential issues and areas of concern, highway safety is not all about numbers – it’s about people,” said Gray. “These are fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers who left loved ones behind. These lives could have possibly been saved with the simple snap of a seat belt.”
Gray continued, “We face a great challenge, and we pledge to continue working with our local, state and federal partners until we reach our goal of zero deaths on Kentucky roadways,” said Gray. “However, we need the public’s help. We’re asking motorists to commit to save driving behaviors when behind the wheel, and everyone – both drivers and passengers – pledge to always buckle up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.