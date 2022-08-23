NANCY – On July 30th, the Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew held their second annual Krawling Over Cancer Jeep Jam at Pulaski County Park.
With help from The Central Kentucky Jeep Krew, the event raised $6500.00. The proceeds went to the American Cancer Society and Krew member Megan Burton, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
During the event, the local Krew had a total of 262 Jeeps in attendance throughout the day. The local event also featured local food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment.
“We are humbled by the outreach of our Jeep Community to plan, schedule, and put on such a great event to help a worthy cause,” stated Jeff Kidd of the Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew. “This is the second year we have held the event and are already in the planning stages for next year.”
Throughout the year, the Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew holds several events to help the community and those in need. The Krew would like to give thanks to all their sponsors, the Corp of Engineers and Pulaski County Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.