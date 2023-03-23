Michael Adams didn't necessarily want to see Kentuckians vote by mail. But the world had other plans.
Adams — Kentucky's Secretary of State, who is running for a second term in office in 2023 — made an appearance Thursday morning at Somerset Christian School, speaking to an assembly of students about his role in state government and the importance of those of faith being engaged in the voting process and making their voices heard alongside everyone else's.
But it was in the portion of the appearance during which Adams answered student-submitted questions that he opened up most vulnerably about the struggles he faced doing his job in a politically partisan environment.
"I got elected in 2019, running against mail-in voting, which I don't believe in generally ... and then we had a pandemic right after I got sworn in, two months to the day, and soon it became clear that there was no way we could have a regular election without some usage of people mailing in some ballots, because we couldn't handle opening the polls, we didn't have workers, we didn't have locations," said Adams, a Paducah native and Harvard Law graduate. "... And so I had to basically turn on a dime right after getting sworn in."
That meant cooperating with political opponents in Democrats and harsh feelings from some in his own party, the GOP. Adams said got "a lot of rejection" and even received death threats. This prompted Somerset Christian Principal Dr. Ron Gleaves to remind the students present that threatening violence is not something a follower of Christ should ever do, even if totally ideologically opposed to someone.
But Adams himself took the opportunity in his surroundings to bring things back around to Christ, and the importance of showing empathy even in the midst of political rancor.
"We are called to be Christlike in everything, but when it comes to politics, somehow this gets left off the list," he said. "The public square needs Christian values, badly. But those values aren't just about being pro-this or anti-that. They're about taking on the mind of Christ in the political process itself. ... When both sides demonize or dehumanize the other, there can be no common ground, and without common ground, there cannot be a functional government."
Adams is running against Stephen L. Knipper and Allen Maricle in the upcoming Republican Primary Election, with Democrat Charles Wheatley awaiting in the November General Election.
All things worked out for the good, even in challenging times as a result of the changes COVID prompted in 2020 elections, noted Adams, as extending the amount of days during which Kentucky voters could go to the polls in person turned out to be helpful, offering flexibility for those who might have trouble making the window on election day — Adams said his own mother became a voter because of the extra time now allowed.
Still, he noted, "the gold standard is voting in person. I'm not the only one who thinks that; most Kentuckians think that. Even when we extend that to voting in the pandemic as an option for people, the vast majority chose to stand in line in person. There's no right or wrong way to vote. If you vote, I'm for that. I don't think there's a Democrat way to vote or a Republican way to vote."
Still, he said, emphasizing in-person voting is preferable because it's more efficient and economic, and more trusted by the public.
As young Christians, Adams told the SCS student body, "we really need you" in the arena of ideas that makes up the republic.
"There are different schools of thought within both the church and in the larger society as to how active Christians should be in the political process," he said. "One view within the church is that Christians should isolate themselves from the world in order to not get tainted by it. One view from the world is that separation of church and state means that motivations, positions and arguments in politics should be totally secular, with no place for religious belief.
"I disagree with these notions myself," he added. "First, while we should never let our other pursuits detract from our obligations under the Great Commission, so long as we can do more than that bare minimum, we should try. We're called to do so much more than the bare minimum. We are also led by example, as Christ Himself invested years of energy into improving the terrestrial world that he lived in. His eyes were on Heaven, but his focus was not myopic.
"Some might say, Jesus helped individual people, but he didn't get involved in politics. Well, that's true — he lived in a non-democratic time and place. The only politics of that time were armed revolt against Rome, and that was not his mission," continued Adams. "He did though speak of righteousness and mercy and justice, stating larger principles, often with the ruling class of the day (as) his audience, and sometimes his target. Like Him, we certainly must help individual people, but we should also advocate for larger causes. With respect to the idea that there's no place for Christianity in the public square, this would have come as some shock to our founding fathers. It's not accident that the same paragraph in the Bill of Rights that grants freedom of speech also grants religious freedom."
Adams observed that over recent generations, American life has greatly changed — "primarily for the better; our standard of living is up" — and along with those increased luxuries, mobility of travel and leisure time, there has been less reliance on each other, he said.
"That's a good thing, but the flip side of that is less personal interaction and less trust," he said, later adding, "People with one set of values are moving to cities and inner suburbs and they're becoming politically homogeneous. People with a diametrically opposite set of values are relocating to exurbs and rural areas. The result is that people live in echo chambers, not just online, but also when they step outside in their communities."
Online, however, there are changes too, in a world where being heard requires building a large following for one's account, said Adams, which can lead what he termed more "extreme voices" that lower confidence in American institutions.
"A recent CBS News poll showed that a plurality of Americans consider the number one threat to their way of life to be other Americans," said Adams. "If you add up this toxic stew of self-balkanization and reduction of ... entry to political debate, among other problems, you have a powerful set of disincentives for leaders to work together and solve problems."
Added Adams, "(Jesus) went out of His way to spend time with the tax collectors and the other social outcasts of His day to open up a conversation." added Adams.
He said he doesn't have a "magic wand" to wave away the problems existing in current American discourse, but said that "all we can control is ourselves," and told the students that's where they come in.
"America is the greatest country in the world, not because we build more of this or that at any given time, but because we're a nation founded on a set of ideas, rather than on a bloodline," said Adams. "One of those ideas is that common people, you and I, have a role to play."
SCS presented Adams with a painting of a cougar, the school's mascot, by senior student Emily Ping.
Following the address, Adams spoke to the Commonwealth Journal briefly. While he didn't use the comments made to the students to directly campaign, Adams did talk about his ongoing re-election bid with a reporter.
"Kentucky has made huge strides in my term of office in modernizing our election process, making it more efficient, making it more secure from fraud, making it more accessible to our legal voters," he said. "We've seen turnout go up. ... It's been good for the voters across the aisle. And we want to keep bringing that level of sophistication and professionalism to the office, and the choice that Republican voters have in our Primary on May 16 is a couple of conspiracy theorists vs. someone who has taken the slings and arrows and stood tall."
Adams said that in his term, perhaps his most notable accomplishment is requiring photo ID to vote — "That was the biggest issue I ran on and won on, and I stood strong on it in the pandemic, and pushed it through despite calls to drop it, and it's paid off. Actually, we've increased the number of people who are verified, but we've also seen a decent turnout. It didn't hurt turnout.
"We've cleaned the voter rolls up; we've taken 307,000 inactive voters off the rolls," he continued. "... And then early voting is also a huge improvement. It's not seen as a Republican idea per se, it's really not designed for a party. It's designed for everybody, and we've seen both sides take advantage of it."
The secretary of state doesn't just handle elections; the person in that position also receives and files bills approved by the Kentucky General Assembly. Adams said he got news earlier on Thursday that Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 302, a bipartisan election reform bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Josh Branscum, who represents part of Pulaski County in Frankfort.
"I'm very grateful that he did that; it's a good bill that will no. 1, increase the ability of my office to veto plans that county clerks submit that don't open enough (voting) locations)," said Adams. "You have a great clerk here (in Pulaski County, Tim Price), people in this area have great clerks, but we do have some clerks in other parts of the state that haven't opened (enough) locations for their voters on Election Day. This will give us a little bit more influence on that process. It also applies to the early voting days, the ban that we already have on electioneering at the polls on Election Day. There had been a loophole and we closed that loophole. They're both really good changes."
Adams also had words of praise for recently retired Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett — "Linda always did a great job; she was a real pleasure to work with."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.