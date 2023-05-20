LEXINGTON — Kentucky Senator Bourbon is set to unveil its fourth release of Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey, named after former Somerset U.S. Senator John Sherman Cooper.
The John Sherman Cooper Release comes on the heels of the announcement that Kentucky Senator Spirits won an ASCOT Award — the famed international bourbon competition – for quality of taste of previous releases.
This release is named after the esteemed U.S. Senator John Sherman Cooper. Aged eight years in oak barrels, this Bourbon is 107 proof with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley.
Kentucky Senator Spirits will distribute approximately 1,000 bottles of this 2023 limited edition small batch Bourbon, to be sold with a suggested retail price of $134.99. It has been distilled and aged in Kentucky, bottled at Bluegrass Distillers in Lexington and is being distributed by Kentucky Eagle Wine & Spirits.
The John Sherman Cooper Release will be rolled out at select Kentucky retailers, with a single barrel private selection at all Liquor Barn stores.
Cooper was one of the most enduring and popular public figures in Kentucky in the post World War II era. He was born August 23, 1901 in Somerset. The Cooper family was locally prominent and his father, for whom he was named as well, was heavily involved in local politics.
Cooper would go on to attend Yale University and Harvard Law School before he returned to Kentucky. Cooper was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives where he quickly established himself as independent-minded. Cooper left the state house to run for Pulaski County judge, defeating the incumbent.
In 1939, Cooper ran for governor of Kentucky, but lost the Republican primary to another judge. Despite being well over the draft age during World War II, Cooper volunteered and entered the army as a private. He attended officer training school and found himself in Germany just after the war where he finally served as a legal adviser to those displaced by the war. In his absence, Cooper had been elected as a Circuit Judge, facing no opposition from either Republicans or Democrats, despite the fact he was unable to campaign.
Just as Cooper returned from Europe in 1945, Senator A. B. “Happy” Chandler resigned to accept appointment as Commissioner of Baseball. Cooper entered the Senate race and was widely considered the underdog against former Cooper won by a greater majority than any other Republican up until that time.
Cooper served three non-consecutive, partial terms in the U.S. Senate before being elected to two full terms in 1960 and 1966. Cooper has been forever immortalized with a bronze statue in the center of downtown Somerset.
“Damon and I have been able to unleash our passion for Kentucky’s native spirit,” said co-founder Andre Regard. “Our very first batch was honored with an ASCOT Award for taste, and we have been pleased to let our subsequent releases speak for themselves. This fourth release demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver only the finest taste in each pour.”
Damon Thayer will be the guest speaker at the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Tuesday, June 6. A Kentucky Senator since 2003, Thayer has spent years championing Bourbon at our state Capitol. Damon is only the eighth legislator ever to receive the 100 Proof Award – and he is the only senator to receive the award twice.
In 2013, Damon took on the mantle of Senate Majority Leader – a role which requires him to act on behalf of the entire Republican majority on the Senate floor. He is known for being a constant workhorse for Kentucky voters and was selected as 23rd on a list of the 40 most influential people in the debate to decide the future of U.S. Pensions by Institutional Investor Magazine.
“We are featuring the same mash bill as our second and third bottling, this time aged eight years instead of seven or six,” said co-founder Damon Thayer. “As always, Kentucky Senator will be released at 107 proof and, this time, we have paired our release with the popular Senator Cooper, who was one of the most consequential Kentuckians of the 20th Century.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.