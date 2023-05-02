Renee Shaw came to Somerset on Tuesday to speak to the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce luncheon crowd. But she’d already interacted with Somerset Mayor Alan Keck the evening before.
Shaw, Director of Public Affairs for Kentucky Educational Television (KET), had served as moderator for a gathering of five of the top Republican candidates for Kentucky Governor, a little over two weeks ahead of the Primary Election on May 16.
Among them was Keck, joining fellow GOP hopefuls Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, and Ryan Quarles.
Shaw noted to the Chamber crowd on Tuesday that she didn’t consider it a “debate,” as people typically think of one, as it was the way her KET show, “Kentucky Tonight,” normally operates, with frank back-and-forth discussion.
And Shaw had real praise for the way Somerset’s mayor handled himself on the televised big stage — an “extraordinary” showing by Keck.
“I think that he doesn’t give cookie-cutter answers,” said Shaw of Keck’s performance on Monday night’s program. “I think he showed a calmness and a disposition and a demeanor and a moderation. I think that’s one reason why he’s been called ‘the adult in the room.’
“Certainly, I think he is the type that, from his answers, appears to want to find consensus and doesn’t have strident positions, just based on my observation,” she continued, “and so I think that can serve him well in the future, that he is authentic and real and will call it out as he sees it. I think he demonstrated that (on Monday night).”
She also said he hoped the people of Somerset were proud of how Keck represented them as well as the whole Commonwealth, because the program was seen all over the world — Shaw said she received messages from far-flung places like France and California from people with Kentucky connections who watched the discussion.
“We also know that a nationwide audience is watching this (election),” said Shaw. “There are only three gubernatorial races this year in the nation, and Kentucky is one the nation has its eyes on as a bellwether for the ‘24 presidential race. So there’s a lot of eyes on this race, near and far.”
On the whole, the conversation with the candidates was “about education” — as Shaw believes everything KET does in the public policy arena has an education focus — as well as about “cutting through noise and ads and clutter and confusion and helping people understand.”
Shaw has extensive experience covering elections, legislative sessions, and nearly all goings-on in Kentucky government — more Frankfort experience, she noted, than about 80 percent of the current Kentucky General Assembly, which has five or fewer years. She joined KET in 1997 and has since produced numerous public affairs series and specials, winning two regional Emmy Awards and honors from the Kentucky Associated Press along the way.
This has required Shaw to learn how to keep and develop a political poker face — an important part of her mission to operate as an objective, impartial journalist interviewing politicians from all perspectives. She talked about working on not allowing her face to betray her reactions to comments with which she might take umbrage — and that her mother helps her work on that skill.
Remaining an unflinching anchor is important in a setting like Monday’s debate, which featured what Shaw called “five very strong personalities.”
“My role as a moderator is one, pass no judgment,” she said. “No one should be able to gather from how I ask a question or the look on my face what I’m thinking, why I’m thinking it, and if I favor or disfavor any position or person.”
And Shaw isn’t the only one asking the questions. Viewer engagement is important, she noted, and some of the best questions come from viewers — and there were plenty such questions on Monday. Even there, Shaw has a key role as moderator.
“Sometimes the tone of the question isn’t quite what we need it to be, so I adjust that before I say it out loud,” she said.
She said it was a “rather calm” debate, despite moments of “near volatility” — she had been preparing for something “much more rambunctious.”
There was one question Shaw said she wished she’d put to the candidates that didn’t get asked, however.
“During the day, earlier, we had gotten word from the Republican Party of Kentucky that now Republicans have 50,000 more voters registered to Republicans than Democrats,” she said. “And so the one question I didn’t get to ask last night, and I regret it ... was, regardless of who the nominee is, do you commit to being there for them, not just with your vocal support, but working on their behalf to prove victorious in November? ... The Republican Party will have a unity event, we understand, after the Primary, and we will be there to make sure we document who was there and who was not, to see how much support (the eventual nominee) has in the party.”
As one of the public faces in front of the KET camera as well as behind the scenes, shaping the way the public television service covers the state it serves, Shaw feels an obligation to make sure KET is the “standard-bearer” for covering public affairs in the public affairs network.
“(The goal is to see that) throughout the nation, KET is known for its uncompromising, fair, balanced, comprehensive, legislative coverage, political coverage, Supreme Court coverage, in whatever realm, that nobody does it better than us,” she said. “That’s my goal. So when I eventually exit off the stage, which I hope is not too soon, there is a legacy of excellence left behind me that will continue.”
Shaw was presented with a “Friend of the Chamber” designation following her speech at the monthly Chamber membership luncheon at The Center for Rural Development.
