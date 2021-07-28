As Burnside’s “Thunder Over the Island” event draws ever nearer, more pieces of the puzzle are falling into place.
Once again, Burnside is holding a big community celebration around Labor Day, with live music, fireworks, and much more. In 2020, it was postponed from the July 4 holiday because of COVID-19 concerns, but organizers liked the early September fit so much, they decided to keep the event in place at the new time of year.
This year’s “Thunder Over the Island” will take place Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4, in and around Cole Park in Burnside. And after months of looking for a title sponsor, Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr., believes he’s found just the right partner for that role.
Kingsford Manufacturing Co., producers of Kingsford Charcoal, has stepped on to become one of the key sponsors for the celebration.
“They will be the title sponsor of Thunder Over the Island,” said Crabtree. “Just to have Kingsford behind the city and behind Burnside Tourism reinforces our confidence that we’re making the right moves and developing the type of reputation that’s been needed in Burnside for a while. It’s a night-and-day change for Burnside to have that type of community support, where you’ve got a national company like Kingsford that’s behind us.”
Technically, Kingsford’s plant is just outside the city limits of Burnside, though the city is currently working on plans to annex a section of U.S. 27 going south that would go right by Kingsford’s doorstep. Whether that would officially bring the company into the city proper remains to be seen, but for many years, they’ve felt like a part of Burnside to the community nonetheless, and that’s reflected in this sponsorship decision.
“It took us one or two meetings (to work it out),” said Crabtree. “The whole (Kingsford) management team has been very positive and very supportive. ... We would love to have Kingsford as part of the City of Burnside.”
That’s not the only piece of “Thunder”-related news. A contestant from the most recent season of TV hit “American Idol” will be joining the festival’s musical line-up.
Alex Miller, a Lancaster, Ky., native who performs in the country genre, was on the 2021 season of “Idol” through the Showstoppers Round, just shy of the top 24 — though he soon after received an invitation to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. The talented teenager has also been heard at venues like Renfro Valley, WoodSongs, and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Miller will be performing on Friday, September 3, right before headliner Ronnie McDowell, said Crabtree. They’ll take the Don Franklin Performance Stage at Cole Park. Musicians performing on that Friday, on which the festival will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., include the Leftovers, Cody Lee Meece, and McDowell.
The second day, which starts at 11 a.m. and goes to 10 p.m., features more of the Leftovers (appropriately enough), the Lake Cumberland Blues Society, Radiotronic (a favorite hits cover band Crabtree said is a “staple” of Fourth Street Live! in Louisville), and Eldon Huff, who has served as a guitarist and background vocalist for country artist Eric Church (”As far as talent, this guy has got it going on,” said Crabtree). Closing out the festival is the Conch Republic Band, which specializes in covers of Jimmy Buffett — the perfect musical mood for a lakeside town like Lake Cumberland.
There will also be a number of food trucks and other fun activities, including a “monster” fireworks show. “It will be great,” said Crabtree.
General admission tickets are $5 apiece. VIP tickets, which provide special close seating to see the bands, are $25 for either day, or $40 for both packaged together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.