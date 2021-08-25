Kingsford Charcoal is known for helping things get lit — and things are going to get lit for sure over Labor Day weekend in Burnside thanks to Thunder Over the Island.
The community celebration that last year was originally to be held for Independence Day and instead was moved to September due to COVID concerns, is again being held around Labor Day, this September 3-4.
In July, Kingsford Manufacturing Co., producers of Kingsford Charcoal, has stepped on to become title sponsor for the celebration. Kingsford has a key production plant located in southern Pulaski County, neighboring Burnside.
“I think partnering with Kingsford on Thunder Over the Island Celebration has been, and will continue, to form something special and form a great tradition for our community,” said Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr. “Kingsford has a very strong brand and one that Burnside Tourism is very proud to have associated with the event and our tourism commission.”
Earlier this month, Kingsford presented Burnside with a check for $25,000 to help make Thunder Over the Island possible.
“We felt this was a great opportunity to partner with Burnside Tourism and to give back to our community!” said Sherrie Childers, Human Resource Manager for Kingsford. “It’s really about supporting our community and being part of celebrating our beautiful Lake Cumberland area and all it has to offer!”
Helping present the check were Kingsford plant manager Bob Keller, engineering manager Jeff Stockham, operations manager Chris Paris, and Childers herself.
Childers said she can “definitely” see Kingsford continuing to partner with Burnside in the future on community events.
“Thunder Over the Island” will feature live music and entertainment, food, fireworks and more over a Friday and Saturday period. General admission tickets are $5 apiece. VIP tickets, which provide special close seating to see the bands, are $25 for either day, or $40 for both packaged together.
“The response from our marketing campaigns, media partners, and advertising have been great,” he said. “I am very optimistic for where this event will be in the next few years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.