The message at Firebrook Park in southern Pulaski County on Sunday was a simple one: Come fly with me.
Fly a kite, that is.
Firebrook’s second edition of Kite Fest was held this past weekend, inviting everyone in the community to come out and put their favorite colorful kite into the wind.
And it was windy outside — though not nearly as windy as the day before.
Steve Dudley made that observation while out in the grass flying his red-black-and-orange parafoil kite, one that’s largely indestructible and can fold into a small bag.
“It’s a good day to get out here, nice and sunny. A little cool in the wind, but it’s still a very nice day,” he noted on Sunday. “(The wind) was crazy (on Saturday). I was going to mow the lawn, but it was too windy to do that. So I thought I’d come out and try it.”
A transplant from California, Dudley said he used to fly kites regularly out by the beach — “It was a blast; there was always wind out there” — but since coming to Kentucky, his kite has largely been packed away. He was excited for the opportunity to get it out for Kite Fest, however.
“It’s excellent,” he said. “I’m having a great time.”
Andrea Clue, vice president of the Firebrook Park Board, said that the first Kite Fest was in 2019, but COVID concerns made them take a break from the event for a couple of years.
“We brought it back and we coordinated it with the grand opening for the newest Readers to Leaders trail in Pulaski County,” said Clue. “Kite Fest is just a family-friendly free event. We wanted to make it for all of the families in the area to come out and celebrate the kick-off of spring.”
Clue noted the appeal of “old-fashioned” fun, like flying a kite or blowing bubbles — another fun feature of the day’s set-up at the park.
“The weather is perfect for it,” said Clue. “We have wind in the air, so all the kites are in the air.”
And there were plenty of them, of all shapes and sizes — including butterflies, dragons, and good, old familiar diamond-shapes.
There were also lots of vendors on hand, including the Pulaski County Imagination Library, the Pulaski County Library Bookmobile, Head Start, Mac Chaos, and more.
“We tried to coordinate with vendors that we thought were family-friendly and geared toward children,” she said.
Firebrook Community Park has a five-person board and First District Magistrate Jason Turpen also helps coordinate with the board to make improvements at the park.
Park board president Lisa Phelps said that the park has made several key upgrades over the last year, including a second shelter, more playground equipment geared toward younger children, and a dog park for small and large dogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.