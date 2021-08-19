While some members of the community are arguing that there is a conflict of interest having the mayor of Somerset sitting on the board of directors of the University of Somerset, the executive director of the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) says there is no state law being broken that he is aware of.
J.D. Chaney, executive director and CEO of KLC, said that his understanding of the circumstances around the property transfer between the city and the university showed no violations of state law and no conflict of interest.
Concerns about Mayor Alan Keck’s involvement on both sides of the land deal were brought up recently by Somerset resident Jay McShurley – both at last week’s city council meeting and in this week’s letter to the editor of the Commonwealth Journal.
McShurley said that Keck being both mayor and president of the university’s board of directors was a conflict of interest since the city and the university are in the process of signing a contract that would allow the university to lease a city-owned property for 30 years before taking ownership of the property.
The land in question is the former Cundiff Square in downtown Somerset, which the city purchased for $1 million.
The city used a seven-year bond to purchase the property, and also spent money and resources demolishing the buildings on it.
Keck said the city would “be made whole” in that the university would pay a total of $1.4 million over the course of their 30-year lease – covering the city’s purchase costs, its bond interest and the cost of razing the buildings.
McShurley argues that because the mayor is essentially negotiating with himself on the deal, the city is not getting as good of a return on its investment as it would if a different business was buying it.
The university is not paying interest in its lease – only paying the exact amount of $1.4 million. McShurley said he has calculated that in 30 years, that $1.4 million would only be worth around $800,000 in today’s dollars, and that the city would be losing $600,000 in the deal.
“It’s a transaction no one would enter into on the seller’s side – no reasonable business person would – and so the problem I had with your conflict of interest is that you’re serving two masters, and you really can’t have undivided loyalty to one,” McShurley told Keck in an August 9 City Council meeting.
However, Chaney pointed out that the city was under no obligation to lease or sell the land at all.
“Hypothetically, they could have donated the land,” he said.
“… The law is broad enough to allow discretion to the city to allow city property to be used for the benefit of the city and its people, and education falls under that,” he said.
A city employee can enter into a legal contract on behalf of the city as long as that employee – in this case, the mayor – derives no direct financial gain from that contract, Chaney said.
Mayor Keck was asked by the Commonwealth Journal if it was correct that he would not be receiving any “direct financial gain.”
“This is correct. All [university] board members are unpaid and volunteering their time,” Keck said.
Keck was also asked if the city had ever thought about donating the property.
“This is often a consideration with economic development projects. However it was not considered because I wanted to make sure the city recouped its investment,” Keck said.
In the case of a property purchase, Chaney said the law requires legislative action – in other words, approval from the City Council.
That approval came in April with council members voted 10-1 to least the property to the university. The sole vote against it was councilor Amanda “Bean” Bullock.
The mayor may be the one signing the contract, but the council had to have approved it first, Chaney said.
Furthermore, Chaney pointed out that the mayor is not prohibited from serving on a board such as the University of Somerset’s board.
Keck said he himself did not see any conflict of interest, and was asked if he sees any way of addressing McShurley’s concerns that there could be one.
“I believe Mr. McShurley is well intended and like all citizens has the right to inquire about projects and decisions. With that said I believe he is looking through a singular lens and isn’t giving proper consideration to the broader economic development impact this university can have,” Keck said.
