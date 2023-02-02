The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Somerset with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community.
“Public safety is the number one priority for our administration, and that can take many forms — from ensuring our law enforcement officers and first responders have everything they need to protect our community, to providing essential equipment to our public works departments and ensuring our residents have safe methods of transportation,” Somerset Mayor and KLC Board of Directors member Alan Keck said. “KLC’s liability grant program is a tremendous asset to us in our effort to put our residents and employees first. Our most recent grant was used to make sidewalk repairs on several city streets, which will increase pedestrian safety.”
“KLC is proud to be able to help our members provide important safety initiatives,” stated KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “These funds will help ensure the safety of city employees and the public. We appreciate the city’s commitment to making safety a priority.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
