Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the situation of coal mining enterprises in Kuzbass, via videoconference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Putin has warned officials about the need to strictly observe industrial safety in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51. A methane explosion rocked the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia last week, killing 46 miners and five rescuers in the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)