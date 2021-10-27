Local attorney Greg Ousley and Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield reportedly had a physical altercation on Wednesday morning at Hatfield's office.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said "a third party" told him Ousley made contact with Hatfield initially and Tom Reed, a detective for Hatfield's office, intervened.
Sources with the legal community said all three men suffered minor injuries. Law enforcement and an ambulance were seen outside Hatfield's office around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, but Hatfield and Reed reportedly refused transport and were being treated at a local urgent care facility.
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating the incident. According to 911 Director Aaron Ross, KSP has declined to release the 911 call involving the incident to the media— citing the open nature of the investigation.
Hatfield and Ousley formerly worked together in the U.S. Attorney's Office in London and here in the County Attorney's Office as well. Ousley now has his own practice.
No charges have been filed as of yet. The story is developing and will be updated.
