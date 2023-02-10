A Campbellsville man was killed in a Thursday wreck that involved a Nancy resident, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Around 5:43 p.m. Thursday, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street in Campbellsville.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Steve Hovious, age 58 of Campbellsville, was traveling east on US 68 in a 2000 Honda Accord when he failed to stop at a traffic control light. Mr. Hovious then collided with a 2018 Ford Explorer that was attempting to turn to travel west on US 68. The Ford Explorer was being operated by Courtney Gumm, age 32 of Nancy.
Hovious was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Taylor County Coroner. Gumm was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two juvenile passengers in Gumm’s vehicle were not injured.
KSP Post 15 Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Campbellsville Police Department, Taylor County Coroner, as well as Taylor County Fire, EMS, and Rescue Squad. The collision remains under investigation by Senior Trooper Weston Sullivan.
