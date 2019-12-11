Kentucky State Police is on scene at a fire that broke out early this (Wednesday) morning in Science Hill.
The fire was reported to have broken out at a residence off Old Salts Road at approximately 2 a.m.
Science Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene, but it is KSP who is leading the investigation at press time.
Reports of someone possibly being trapped inside the home could not be confirmed by Trooper Scottie Pennington, KSP Post 11 Public Affairs Officer, at press time.
This story will be updated as it develops.
