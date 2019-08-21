A Somerset man is dead after a Tuesday night accident in the Eubank area, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP Post 11 was notified at approximately 8:16 PM on Tuesday of a single-vehicle injury accident on East Ky. 452. The collision resulted in one fatality.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2007 Suzuki Forenza operated by Devan Sherman, 32, years old of Somerset, Ky., was traveling westbound on Ky. 452. According to KSP, Sherman lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway before rolling several times. As a result of the collision, Sherman was ejected from his vehicle, and sustained fatal injuries.
Sherman was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Clyde Strunk said that indications are blunt force trauma is likely to be ruled cause of death.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Adam Childress. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, EMS, Science Hill Fire Department, Dabney Fire Department, Eubank Fire Department, Pulaski Sheriff’s Office, and the Pulaski County Coroner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.