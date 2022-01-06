It was a busy 2021 for Kentucky State Police Post 11.
The London-based KSP post reported its yearly numbers on Wednesday which give an insight into its daily operations.
The numbers cover incidents from all seven of the counties it patrols. In addition to Pulaski, Post 11 covers Laurel, Rockcastle, Clay, Whitley, Wayne and McCreary counties.
KSP Trooper Scottie Pennington reported that Post 11:
• wrote 11,335 citations
• removed 565 impaired drivers from the roadways
• cited 5,580 drivers who were speeding
• issued 2,481 citations for failure to wear a seatbelt
• issued 116 citations for failure to use a child restraint
• investigated 507 traffic collisions
• assisted 1,905 stranded motorists
• answered more than 804 citizens’ complaints
• opened 725 criminal cases
• made 2,163 criminal arrests
• served 1,324 criminal court documents
Additionally, KSP troopers were involved in 6,457 special details, conducted more than 467 school and business security checks, and participated in 119 community programs that reaches more than 3,500 people.
Those community programs included Shop with a Trooper, where 142 children were taken Christmas shopping; Cram the Cruiser, where 18,000 pounds of food was gathered to be donated to those in need;
Trooper Island, with more than 40 children from the Post 11 area attending; raising money for Special Olympics; DEA Drug Take Back and more.
“In total, Post 11 Troopers, Detectives, and Command Staff at Post 11 logged over 99,606.5 hours of service for the Kentucky citizens we serve,” Trooper Pennington said.
Captain Danny Caudill stated it is an honor and privilege to Command Post 11 London. “The men and women that work at Post 11 really go above and beyond to provide a service to the citizens of the commonwealth and the Post 11 area,” he said.
