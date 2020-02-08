Kentucky State Police Post 11 has released the preliminary results of their investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Ky. 461.
The accident, which killed 34-year-old Eva Artis of Somerset, occurred around 8 a.m. near the Valley Oak Commerce Complex.
According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that Artis was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger north on Ky. 461 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed into oncoming traffic, and collided head on into a southbound 2006 Chevrolet van driven by Michael Keene of Lexington.
Artis sustained fatal injuries in the collision, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Keene and his passengers were transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, according to KSP, where they were treated and released.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Detective Dackery Larkey. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Shopville Fire Department, and the Pulaski County Coroner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.