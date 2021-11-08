Somerset Council voted in favor of a zone change on a Ky. 39 property, paving the way for a senior living apartment complex to be built.
That decision overrides a previous vote by the council not to allow the zone change – a vote that took place at a September 27th meeting after an impassioned plea from surrounding residents that the development would be dangerous for seniors trying to drive on the busy highway.
Monday’s decision was 9-3 in favor of the zone change. The September vote had been 6-5 against the change, with one council member, Robin Daughetee, passing.
Daughetee voted in favor of the rezoning this time around, as did David Godsey, Amanda Bullock and Brian Dalton, who voted against it last time.
The three “no” votes came from John Ricky Minton, Jim Mitchell and Jimmy Eastham, who all voted no last time.
The revote came after the council rescinded the original vote, agreeing to have another “first” and “second” reading.
City Attorney John Adams said that a public hearing would be held in front of the second reading and council vote, with both sides being allowed to present evidence for and against the building of the apartment complex, as long as it was evidence that was presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission during its September public hearing on the matter.
Developer Johnny Brumley of C.B. Properties spoke first, saying that the plan was to build 10 buildings of 5 apartments each, with each apartment being a one-bedroom, 600-square foot living space.
This would not be an assisted living facility, only housing aimed toward seniors, he said.
“We’re really excited to do this, and I really thought it was a fantastic idea. I understand the concerns of the traffic,” he said.
He introduced the project’s engineer, Alex Godsey, who is a former engineer for the City of Somerset and who had spent eight years in highway design for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
As such, he said he was familiar with traffic issues, and said he had observed the amount of traffic that takes place on that road.
He noted that Ky. 39 is “a completely different highway” when viewed north or south of the intersection with Oak Leaf Lane. About 8,000 cars per day go south from that intersection, whereas 4,300 cars travel north of there, he said.
Like most roads in the county, the highest traffic volumes are found at rush hour times – 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., his said.
But, the good thing about a senior living complex is that only a small percentage of seniors travel during those times. Rather, they don’t have to follow rush hour times, and plan their travel at other times of the day.
“This location is the very perfect location for a senior development because they’re not going to affect … the peak hour,” Alex Godsey said.
He also argued that the development was putting the entrance in a place that should be safe for residents to turn into and pull out of.
“For a 45 mile per hour rural, two lane, wet pavement and a downgrade of 6 percent – which is roughly what that is – it calculates out to maybe 425 feet to stop,” he said, pointing out that the calculation was made for worse-case conditions.
“We have about 530 feet of sight at that distance there, looking north,” he said, with much more visibility looking south.
Those who oppose the construction were given an opportunity to voice their concerns. In previous hearings and council meetings, the voices in opposition were led by Ky. 39 resident Sharon Ledford.
For Monday’s meeting, however, instead of presenting arguments against the construction of the apartments, she spent most of her time protesting the council’s voting process and the circumstances leading up to having the hearing.
“I’m not going to take up your time or insult your intelligence by repeating our concerns about the increased danger that the number of drivers from 50 apartments would add to an already dangerous area,” she said.
Rather, she argued that the council meeting held on September 27 should have counted as a public hearing since she and other were allowed to talk before the vote.
Attorney Adams argued that it wasn’t a proper “hearing.”
“There wasn’t notice. It wasn’t scheduled. Ms. Ledford spoke from Citizens Comments. Mr. Brumley wasn’t here.”
Adams urged the council to rescind the original vote and advertise a hearing due to a court case called City of Louisville v. McDonald.
Ledford said she had reviewed that case, and her understanding was that it didn’t apply to the current situation.
That case, she said, was about deciding whether Louisville officials had acted arbitrarily in making a decision to deny a zone change that had been recommended by its Planing and Zoning board.
In her view, the September council meeting had a hearing, and, therefore, Somerset’s council did not act arbitrarily.
Ledford also pointed out to the council that by holding another vote, the council resets the 30-day timer that either side has to file an appeal to the decision in Circuit Court – a timer that had expired when it comes to the September vote.
“So there is more of a risk of legal action against the city if you have a revote than if you don’t,” she said.
