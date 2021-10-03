Multiple injuries were sustained in a head-on collision Saturday night in eastern Pulaski County, according to local responders.
The accident took place about a half a mile north of Pin Oak Drive on Ky. 461, about 9:30 p.m., according to Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team.
The Special Response Team (SRT) shared info about the wreck on Facebook Sunday, including that responders arrived to find a truck engulfed in flames. Its occupant was able to get out, but there was an entrapment in the other vehicle, according to SRT.
Both parties were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to SRT, which said that due to weather conditions, no air transport was available.
No names of victims were immediately available.
The SRT post stated that it was a head-on collision on the roadway.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, the Shopville-Stab Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Pulaski County 911 all assisted, as did civilians who stopped and helped those involved in the wreck until responders could arrive, according to SRT, which worked to clean up oil and fluids on the roadway.
"This was a highly complex scene with multiple hazards, a situation like this shows the professionalism we have in First Responders," read SRT's Facebook post. "Everyone worked together regardless of their discipline and switched over when necessary to help. No fussing, no disputes, no egos, this is how it’s supposed to be done. Great job people."
