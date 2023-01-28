A Wayne County man died as a result of a two-vehicle accident Friday evening on Ky. 90.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Charles F. Lovell, 66, Monticello, was a passenger in a car being drive by Ralph Carrender of Wayne County. Lovell died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday.
According to Lt. Richard Smith, who is investigating the accident along with accident reconstructionists from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Carrender was traveling east on Ky. 90, while another vehicle, driven by Casey Rose, was facing west in a turning lane on Key. 90 at Denny Lane.
For reasons unknown to authorities at this time, it appears that Carrender crossed over and sideswiped Rose’s vehicle, according to the sheriff's office, which added that it appears that the point of impact on both vehicles is the driver’s side front corners.
When deputies arrived, Rose’s vehicle was facing west in the turning lane on Ky. 90. Carrender’s vehicle had traveled off the right shoulder of East Ky. 90 and went over a cliff before coming to rest on its top.
According to information from the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, which assisted at the scene, the accident took place beside the Ky. 90 bridge. The Rescue Squad reported that rope rigged to stokes baskets and ground ladders was used to bring the patients to waiting ambulances on the scene.
There were three passengers in Carrender’s vehicle. Carrender and two of the passengers were transported by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, according to the sheriff's office. The third passenger in the Carrender vehicle, Lovell, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Rose was not transported by EMS but did go by private vehicle to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
All parties involved in this accident had Monticello, Ky., addresses.
Responding to the scene and assisting were the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office, Somerset/Pulaski County EMS, Burnside Police Department, Bronston Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, Pulaski County Emergency Management, and Candido's Towing.
This accident is currently under investigation by Lt. Smith with the sheriff’s office, accident reconstructionists with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
