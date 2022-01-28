Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.