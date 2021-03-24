When is a boat show not a boat show?
It’s less of a philosophical question and more an invitation to visit some of the area’s most tourism-friendly businesses this weekend.
The No Boat Show Boat Show, as it’s called, is launching March 26 and 27. It’s a way of promoting many of the entities that thrive on the tourism lifeblood of Lake Cumberland even though the normal channels for doing so aren’t available in the time of COVID.
“It started off because the boat shows we usually go to under one roof — in Cincinnati, Louisville, Indianapolis, Nashville — all those boat shows were cancelled,” said Michelle Allen, Executive Director for the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Dealerships, tourism offices and vendors usually attend those boat shows, but this year, they weren’t able to get in front of all those folks that go to the boat shows to find out about (local opportunities).”
Allen found herself in a conversation about this dilemma with Kyle Damron of Wake Cumberland Watersports, and there the idea of the “No Boat Show Boat Show” was born: Instead of gathering lots of people together in one place as boat shows usually do, why not find a way to bring people into the actual local businesses as a sort of event unto itself? Let people shopping for products or seeking to go boating on the lake learn directly from the vendors who make it all happen right in their office or showroom
Thus, it’s kind of like having a boat show — without the actual large-scale boat show.
Participating businesses and vendors will host “open house” type events on their property. These may include special offers and discounts, as well as entertainment like music and food trucks.
And it pays to spread around your visits. Make one stop, get a passport card, then hit up four or more businesses. That makes you eligible to put your name in a drawing for a variety of fabulous prizes — a houseboat vacation from State Dock in Jamestown, a TriToon rental from Safe Harbor Jamestown or one from Safe Harbor Burnside, or a pontoon rental from Marina Rowena in Albany.
To enter, take your stamped passport to the Lake Cumberland Tourism office at 522 Ogden Street, Somerset. Place it in the black box beside front door before 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. Winners will be drawn Tuesday, March 30 on Facebook Live.
Participating locations to visit include:
• Wake Cumberland Water Sports, 346 Parkers Mill Rd, Somerset;
• Lake Cumberland Marine, 105 Collins Avenue, Somerset;
• Coast to Coast Marine, 116 Ben Way Drive, Somerset;
• Lookout Marine; 6590 U.S. 27, Somerset;
• Hilltop Marine, 74 Shaw Lane, Bronston;
• C and P Marine, 2988 Ky. 90, Bronston;
• All Boats Marine, 2100 West Ky. 90, Bronston;
• Idle Time Marine, 1438 Ky. 90, Bronston;
• Finish Line Marine, 5907 Ky. 76, Russell Springs;
• Unlimited Marine, 2624 U.S. 127, Russell Springs;
• BVI Marine (Find them on Facebook);
• Xtreme Audio, 24 Rowena Drive, Somerset;
• Conley Bottom Resort, 270 Conley Bottom Road, Monticello;
• Lee’s Ford Marina, 451 Lee’s Ford Dock Road, Nancy;
• Turner Reality Group, 44 Office Park Dr Suite 1, Somerset;
• Sick Speed Marine Electronics, 116 Ben Way Drive, Suite B, Somerset.
Visit www.lctourism.com for more info about participating businesses and the No Boat Show Boat Show.
The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.
Allen said she’s gotten a positive reaction from the dealerships and vendors involved. “They’ve been very generous with their time and are excited about the new opportunity to showcase what they have.”
With nice weather and other things going on in Pulaski this weekend, specifically the #seemyset Art Market Saturday at Suits-Us Farm, located at 4291 Ky. 80, Allen is hoping for a strong turnout — and she believes it will get people ready for even better numbers on the lake this tourism season.
“I think we’re going to have a record summer on Lake Cumberland,” said Allen. “I think people are wanting to do more outdoor recreation so they’ll be traveling to us. They want to see what we have to offer to be able to enjoy the lake or the outdoors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.