Organizers of the Lake Cumberland Air Show have announced the next date for this popular event that attracted more than 8,000 people last year. The event will not be held in 2023 due to important construction at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport. Instead the air show will be held Sept. 21, 2024.
The Federal Aviation Administration has placed priority on rehabilitating the airport’s tarmac, the area where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled, boarded, or maintained. Because this area is used frequently during the air show and the work is not expected to be complete until fall 2023, organizers felt it best to postpone this year’s event and focus on building an even stronger show in 2024.
The family-friendly event — a partnership between the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), the airport and the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce — was born from the desire to give the community another event to attract visitors while highlighting the importance of aviation and the airport. It features music, food and a robust lineup of air and runway entertainment. The first two air shows have been wildly successful, drawing thousands from around the region.
“The Lake Cumberland Air Show has quickly become one of our region’s fastest-growing outdoor events,” said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce executive director. “It serves as an important avenue to salute our veterans, involves the community and showcases aviation at our world-class airport.”
SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said while organizers are disappointed to have to postpone the event until 2024, they are excited about the airport renovations and know they will be a great benefit to the community and to the next air show.
“We created the Lake Cumberland Air Show to put the spotlight on Somerset-Pulaski County and its beautiful regional airport, as well as the aviation and aerospace industries, and we have certainly done that during the last two years,” Girdler said. “The Lake Cumberland Regional Airport is a first-class facility, and now with these important upgrades to the tarmac we’ll have even more to celebrate when the air show returns in 2024.”
Luke Carrico, event organizer and emcee, said the community can be proud of the airshow’s success — success that is reflected in it being awarded Community Event of the Year by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at its annual banquet in January.
“The show is recognized within the air show industry as a benchmark for similar shows of this type, and is an example of how quality partnership and community engagement can create a sustainable quality of life attraction for the community,” Carrico said.
Airport board member and Lake Cumberland Air Show President David Morris said organizers are already accepting sponsorships for the 2024 event. The business community has rallied behind this effort in a major way, Morris said.
“While disappointed in the postponement of this year’s show, I’m excited about the tarmac renovation,” Morris said. “Airport improvements will help make the award-winning Lake Cumberland Air Show better than ever in 2024.”
For updates about the event, follow @lakecumberlandairshow on Facebook or visit www.lakecumberlandairshow.com. For information about sponsorships, contact Morris at (606) 679-4556 or david@modernsystemsinc.com.
