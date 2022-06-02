SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (June 2, 2022) — Following a wildly successful reintroduction to the community last year, the Lake Cumberland Air Show will light up the skies in Pulaski County again on Sept. 17.
The 2021 event drew more than 5,000 people to Lake Cumberland Regional Airport’s runways for the first time in nearly 20 years. The idea — a partnership between the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), the airport and the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce — was born from the desire to give the community another event to attract visitors while highlighting the importance of aviation and the airport.
“The incredible turnout for last year’s air show was proof positive that a unique event like this has a place in our community,” SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said. “I am thrilled we were able to add a new attraction for our visitors while promoting aviation and aerospace in Kentucky and our community. We are becoming a regional leader for these industries and our beautiful Lake Cumberland Regional Airport was the perfect venue for us to share that success and celebrate those efforts.”
Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at the airport, the Lake Cumberland Air Show is a family-friendly event featuring music, food, and a robust lineup of air and runway entertainment. Luke Carrico — an air show announcer who has announced dozens of aerial events around the world — will once again help organize and emcee the event.
“We are most excited about bringing the air show back to Somerset and south-central Kentucky,” Carrico said. “The inaugural event last year was so well received and we’re working diligently to make it even better for this year.”
Lake Cumberland Regional Airport board member and local aviation enthusiast David Morris said he is excited to begin work on the second air show.
“From the outpouring of support from our sponsors to the wide participation from people in the community, the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport board couldn’t have been more pleased with the effort to revive an air show in the community,” Morris said. “We can’t wait to begin planning this summer’s event and hope people from across the Lake Cumberland region and Kentucky will come out to experience it.”
Bobby Clue, executive director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, said participants can expect another fantastic display of aviation talent.
“We were thrilled with the support and turnout for the first air show,” Clue said. “This event undoubtedly provides a tremendous benefit to our tourism economy and our business community, and the Chamber is proud to partner with SPEDA and the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport to bring new opportunities like this to residents and visitors.”
For updates about the event, follow @lakecumberlandairshow on Facebook or visit www.lakecumberlandairshow.com. For information about sponsorships, contact Morris at (606) 679-4556 or david@modernsystemsinc.com.
