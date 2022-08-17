The details of this year’s Lake Cumberland Air Show are flying into place.
The second year of the show will take place on September 17, and organizers are starting to give out the specifics.
For example, it was announced Wednesday that the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships will be the presenting sponsor for the show, just as it was for its 2021 debut.
It will once again take place at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport.
There have been a few changes this year. While last year was a free event for the public, this year tickets will cost $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at the show’s website, lakecumberlandairshow.com.
David Morris, the president of Lake Cumberland Air Show, Inc., explained that the decision to charge wasn’t taken lightly.
“We tried our best, and we had a lot of conversations about this,” Morris said. “I think the national average for attendance at an airshow is $20 to $25 per person. No one involved in this planning wanted to charge that much.”
He added that the show’s sponsors such as the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships and the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) have been wonderful in helping keep their costs low. Without them, he said, the show wouldn’t be happening in the first place.
SPEDA said that Don Franklin was just one of more than 30 other local businesses and organizations contributing to the event.
SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said in a statement from the organization, “The support just keeps pouring in from our residents, businesses and community organizations, and we are so grateful for it and humbled to receive it. Don Franklin Family of Dealerships is an outstanding partner and we’re thrilled they’ve signed on as the presenting sponsor for the second year.”
Another of the show’s supporters is the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, and its executive director, Bobby Clue, stated, “We’ve received nothing but incredible feedback from the thousands of people who attended last year’s air show, and we’ve taken that feedback to heart in planning the second annual event I expect this year’s event to be bigger and better, with even more value for attendees.”
Morris said that the event wouldn’t be as successful as it has been without the support of organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, whose ambassadors coordinate everything outside of the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, including arranging lodging and transportation for the show’s performers.
Inside the airport, it is Manager Kelli Baker and her employees who keep everything running smoothly, Morris said.
For her part, Baker said he was excited for the show and the ability to shine a spotlight on the airport.
“With so much to see in the air and so many fun activities on the ground, there really isn’t a better way to spend your Saturday in Somerset,” Baker stated. “We love showcasing our beautiful airport to the community and can’t wait to welcome back the thousands of people who attended last year and enjoyed hours of fantastic air entertainment.”
That entertainment will not only include the air show performers, it will have vintage military aircraft and civilian airplanes on display, helicopter rides, inflatables, music and nine food trucks.
The gates will open a 10 a.m., while the air show begins at 12:30 p.m.
Morris said their will be a mix of performers who showed up at last year’s event – such as David Modder and his Dragon’s Fyre Jet Truck that reached 220 miles per hour while careening down the runway last year – and acts that haven’t been seen in Somerset before.
Those include a Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-17 jet, which won’t be doing acrobatics but will “do a fly-by just over the runway in excess of 600 mph,” Morris said.
The show will also welcome Tennessee-based Greg Koontz, whom Morris called a comedy act.
“I guess the way to sum it up is you have to be really good to fly that bad,” Morris laughed.
SPEDA announced that there will be free parking available around the airport, in lots similar to last year’s parking arrangement.
Parking includes places at the Coca-Cola, CoreTrans, American Standard Brands and Penske buildings.
Free shuttles will be available to transport guests to the airport. Morris said that plans are to have twice the number of shuttles as last year.
According to SPEDA, attendees may bring lawn chairs, but only those that are fully collapsible will be allowed on shuttle buses. No backpacks, coolers or outside food will be allowed on the air show grounds. The City of Somerset’s water trailer will be on hand so attendees can refill water bottles during the event.
Morris said the show will be held rain or shine.
