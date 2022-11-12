Lake Cumberland Children’s Theatre, in partnership with The Center for Rural Development, brings Simba and all of the other colorful characters from Pride Rock to the stage in a new musical of Disney’s The Lion King Jr.
A cast of 67 young actors, led by Lake Cumberland Children’s Theatre director Felice Parish-Roach, tells the story of The Lion King Jr. in three amazing back-to-back performances.
The 60-minute musical opens on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.; the second performance on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.; and concludes with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 20, at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset.
“We are delighted to welcome Disney’s The Lion King Jr. to our stage for an unforgettable night of live theatre,” said Laura Glover, Managing Director of Marketing and Events for The Center for Rural Development. “Audiences of all ages will enjoy this musical performed by a talented group of students who are excited to share their love for acting and performing with us.”
The Lion King Jr., based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor and the 1994 Disney animated film, is directed by music director Amanda Balltrip and choreographed by Britani Shoemaker.
“I am so excited to bring The Lion King Jr. to life on stage with Lake Cumberland Children’s Theatre,” said director Felice Parish-Roach. “Our children exercise creativity and imagination when trying to inspire young actors and audiences. We are most grateful to our family, friends, and supporters in the theatre community who enable us to do what we do in the ‘Circle of Life.’”
General admission tickets are $7 per person and may be purchased online (plus fees) at www.centertech.com or at the door the night of each performance. All tickets are for general seating.
Lake Cumberland Children’s Theatre is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization that seeks to inspire and promote the love of theatre and performing to children in the Lake Cumberland area. To learn more, visit them at https://www.facebook.com/lcctsomerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.