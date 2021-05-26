Members of the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council had a special announcement at Monday’s Somerset City Council meeting – the city will host its second Juneteenth celebration, much expanded from last year’s event.
Kathy Townsend, Diversity Council board member and Healthy Somerset director for city government, informed the audience that this year’s celebration would take place from noon to 9 p.m. in the downtown Somerset area, including the Judicial Center Plaza and the Fountain Square.
It will take place on June 19th – the historical holiday known as Juneteenth.
“We will celebrate downtown with music, food trucks and art,” Townsend said. “… It’s a free event to the community, and I want everybody here to come out.”
The City of Somerset and the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council are partnering to organize the celebration.
Their involvement is fitting, since the Diversity Council was born out of last year’s Juneteenth event – the first held in the Somerset area.
In 2021, the celebration was a charette, a positive gathering of minds intended to discuss how to solve a large problem.
Juneteenth, also known as National Freedom Day, is the celebration of the end of slavery, commemorating the day – June 19, 1865 – that Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and told Galveston slaves that the Civil War was over and they were free.
Granger’s announcement happened more than two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
The proclamation stated, in part, that “all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”
Last year’s Juneteenth event in Somerset came after a couple of months of civil unrest across the country due to the high-profile deaths of several Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement, such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Diversity Council President JaKaye Garth told the city council audience that the Diversity Council was promised to the community during last year’s Juneteenth event.
“We promised the community we would continue the conversations and efforts surrounding diversity and inclusion to ensure we never have a situation like that happen in our community,” Garth said, referring to the deaths of Floyd and Taylor.
Garth said the mission of the Diversity Council is to “embrace and highlight the many diverse communities that reside in Somerset, Pulaski County and the Lake Cumberland region.”
Council members plan to do that by focusing on educating the community about diverse cultures, encourage involvement from citizens who are minorities and to increase diverse representation within the community.
It is a mission that is near to Garth’s heart, as she told City Council that she has experienced “microaggressions and assumptions” about her based on her looks.
“For example, all during high school my classmates would tell me I don’t act Black enough, assuming there is a certain way Black Americans are supposed to act due to not having much exposure to Black communities,” Garth said.
“And today, I still get the daily question of ‘You’re not from around here, are you?’ assuming and questioning my belonging, just because I don’t look like I fit into their idea of who’s from around here.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck welcomed the Diversity Council and the announcement of the Juneteeth celebration.
“I really appreciate the efforts that are being made, by you all and so many others. I think it’s exciting, quite frankly, to see the positive approach in bringing people together, and you know I’ll be there on the 19th,” Keck said.
