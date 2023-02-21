It’s not quite time for the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market to open its doors, but it is looking for the best farmers and crafters in the area to be a part of its third season.
Opening day for the farmers market, located at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion, will be Saturday May 27. The market began taking vendor applications last week. The deadline for those applications is March 10.
Vendors must be Kentucky Proud member, according to Manager Joy Carroll. Those who are interested in being a vendor but are not currently a Kentucky Proud member can find instructions at www.kyproud.com.
“We are a grow-your-own market during the season,” Carroll said, meaning that all foods must be locally grown and cannot be shipped in nor bought at auction from other places.
The vendor list this year is far from set, but in years past the market has hosted local famers with a variety of homegrown herbs, fruits and vegetables; people with canned goods like pickles, jams and jellies; those with other agricultural items like honey and cheese; potted plants for buyers to take home and nurture with their own green thumbs; baked goods; and crafts.
Carroll said the market’s Saturday hours would be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginning June 22, it will have Tuesday hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
And if all goes well, the fourth Thursday of every month will be open in the afternoons and evenings.
That’s still early in the planning phases, but Carroll said, “Our hope is to do food trucks, have some music and have market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to try to accommodate people getting off work downtown and give them a little something to do towards the weekend.”
While the market is not a true grocery store – something downtown Somerset has been lacking since the closure of Food Fair – Carroll noted that the market is able to get fresh food in the hands of residents.
“In the summer, we’re open from May to end of September/first of October, and in that time it is a substitute for a grocery. It doesn’t have all the same things of course, but for downtown it definitely helps,” she said.
As part of that, the market will continue to be a part of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.
Low-income seniors aged 60 and older can sign up to be given $48 in vouchers that can be used to buy fresh, unprocessed produce at approved markets around the state.
More information can be found at kyagr.com/consumer/senior-farmer-market.html.
Something new for this year is that the market will also accept WIC (Women Infants and Children) vouchers given by the USDA.
“That’s pretty big that people will be able to come to us and get fresh produce instead of going to the grocery store. We’re really excited about adding that to the market,” Carroll said.
The farmers market may be seasonal, but the building it’s housed in keeps busy year-round, Carroll said.
“We’re busy all the time. Last year the building was rented over 300 times for the year,” she said.
Most of those bookings are for events, but the building also hosts community activities like Rook and cornhole tournaments. More information on those activities can be found on the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market Facebook Page.
“I’m still trying to get our name out there, and obviously we want to grow it the most for a farmers market,” Carroll said. “It’s a great asset for downtown and our community, so we want to continue that part. But the building itself was definitely needed, I think, as has been shown.”
