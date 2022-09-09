It’s almost time for the annual Lake Cumberland Area Heart Walk, and it’s an extra special one this year, since it’s the first one to be held in person since the COVID pandemic hit.
For the past two years, the walk has been held “virtually,” or with participants choosing to walk on their own time in their own neighborhoods.
But this year, the walk is scheduled for Thursday, September 22 at its old stomping grounds – downtown Somerset.
The starting line is usually set up at the Judicial Center Plaza. The walk will begin at 5:30 p.m., with on-site registrations beginning at 5 p.m.
Or, if an individual or team prefers to register in advance, they can sign up at the Lake Cumberland Heart Walk’s web page, https://www2.heart.org. Follow the link for “Heart Walk” and then choose “Kentucky” for the state to find the local walk.
One of the walk’s frequent participants, Bridgett Taylor, said she knows it’s a “rebuilding” year after the past two walks could not take place in person. Still, she and her family are excited and focused on the walk and its goal of raising money to help the American Heart Association.
In fact, the family has its own secret to raising money – cookies.
Bridgett and her two children, Sadie, 8 (almost 9), and Maverick, 5, have been making sugar cookies, selling them for $15 a dozen.
Their goal is to raise $1,000, but with just a few weeks to go, they’ve so far collected $575.
“I’m not sure we’re going to make it this year, but we’re trying,” Bridgett said.
The Taylor tribe has help from Bridgett’s mother, Missi Hatfield. “She’s a better baker than I am. Mine don’t turn out,” Bridgett laughed.
Sadie has been helping to bake cookies for several years. Her brother recently joined in, but as Bridgett admits, “He wants to eat them more than he wants to help.”
Hatfield makes sure with each batch that there’s a few left over so that they can taste-test their creations, Bridgett said.
“We’ve tried in the past doing brownies and chocolate chip cookies, and people prefer the sugar cookies. They’re my great-grandmother’s recipe, so we make them from scratch, and they’re just so good.”
Anyone who wants to order can connect with Bridgett via Facebook, she said.
It’s important to the Taylor family to get involved with the Heart Walk, because both Sadie and Maverick have been diagnosed with heart conditions.
Sadie was diagnosed with a heart murmur at six months, then a more serious problem was discovered when she was 2.
Sadie was brought to the doctor’s office with an ear infection, and the doctor became more concerned about the sound of her heart.
Sadie was diagnosed with having a narrowing of the aorta, known as a coarctation. That causes the heart to have to work harder to move blood through.
She underwent surgery in October 2016 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to fix the condition.
Then, Maverick was diagnosed with having a ventricular septal defect, also known as a VSD.
He has been lucky, in that the family and cardiologists have kept watch on him rather than doing surgery. “The last time he was seen, they said they’re actually seeing new growth in that, like it was trying to close up on its own,” Bridgett said.
He is only required to go to the doctor every two years, while Sadie must go once a year.
A lot of the help the family has received came from the American Heart Association, Bridgett said.
“God’s worked it out where the things that we’ve needed, they’ve fallen right into place. and the American Heart Association has been a part of that. God just placed them in front of us at the right time.”
The Heart Association has helped them with information and research, she said. “They help us with any questions we may have. If there’s something I can’t find the answer to, I can reach out, and they’re willing to help or connect us to other families that may have the same questions or situations going on.”
Part of that research was valuable in helping their doctor when Sadie needed her surgery, she said.
“Our surgeon told us when Sadie had surgery … that she was only the 50th patient he had operated on with that condition,” Bridgett said.
Before Sadie’s surgery, Bridgett said she wasn’t aware there even was a local Heart Walk, but with all of the support they have given the family, she has worked hard to get the word out for the organization.
In turn, that helps to get the word out for how serious heart disease and conditions are.
“It’s something that I think every family’s affected by in some way,” Bridgett said. “Somebody in your family has had heart issues or a stroke at some point in time.”
