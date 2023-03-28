A new facility for fast and efficient care has completed construction in MedPark West.
Lake Cumberland QuickCare officially opened on Friday, and in celebration of the facility’s opening, medical professionals connected to the project all assembled to cut the ribbon.
MedPark West near Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital was just a cow field a few years ago, but through patience, tenacity, and lots and lots of money, the area has now been converted to a group of businesses each separately committed to enhancing medical care for the Lake Cumberland area.
Robert Parker CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital who sits on the board for the facility and helped guide its creation, said he was overjoyed at the building’s completion.
“I think it will expand access for healthcare to our community,” said Parker. “One of the biggest challenges we have today is access between patient and provider. And in this case, we think this is a large opportunity that can improve of this situation.”
Parker said the new facility had a “patient-centered state of mind.”
He claimed the facility would operate very efficiently and had up-to-the-minute technology.
“It’s been a few years in the making,” said Parker. “And we’re so excited that it’s come to fruition.
Leadership of the facility’s construction can be attributed to Drs. Brent and Allison Cherry — espoused physicians who share an entrepreneurial spirit.
Dr. Brent Cherry, the mister of the husband and wife duo, said that he felt the efficiency of the facility can be seen in its new tech.
“The signage has changed. The computers have changed. But the doctoring stays the same,” he said.
Bobby Clue, executive director of Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, also attended the ribbon cutting. He made reference to MedPark’s humble beginnings and praised the Cherrys.
“He’s an entrepreneur with a medical habit,” said Clue on Brent Cherry.
