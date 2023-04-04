In the March 28 Fiscal Court meeting, there were some terse words heard from three citizens that had approached the podium to share some grievances which started a discussion between the citizens and the court.
The citizens were angered by the presence of sober living facilities that had moved into their subdivision whose main road is Horseshoe Drive. Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw showed a special interest in what the men said. As someone who also has a sober living home in his neighborhood, he noted, he commiserated with those who made the comments against sober living homes being erected in residential areas.
“We all want them out of the subdivision,” he said in the meeting.
Ranshaw spoke to the Commonwealth Journal. In this interview, he clarified his opinion on the sober living homes.
“Here’s the problem I have with them: they move into what people believe are nice, secure subdivisions for a family to move into. They’ve been living in there for years the same way, raising their families to the best of their abilities, and they feel secure. They know their neighbors, and they don’t have a problem with their neighbors most of the time. Then you have a sober living place move in, take over a house, and cause a lot of stress and disharmony in the neighborhood. That’s my issue,” said Ranshaw.
In his interview, Ranshaw recalled back to the meeting where one of the citizens remarked that sober living homes should be moved “out in the country where they belong.” Ranshaw said “a lot of people” agree with this viewpoint and said that he’s had numerous calls from people who are uncomfortable living near someone who has had a problem with drugs in their past.
“I’ve been looking at this issue for well over a year now, and I’ve been to that neighborhood, and I’ve sat there and watched that house for a while with a neighbor, and I see where they’re coming from,” he said.
Since the events of the meeting, Todd Seaver, part owner of Lake Cumberland Recovery Inc., released a statement saying, “Lake Cumberland Recovery Inc., is in a spiritual battle every day for the lives of homeless, disabled, substance addicted people in Kentucky and nationwide. Lake Cumberland Recovery Inc., is a company that has residential treatment facilities in Kentucky (three in Pulaski County and one outpatient facility) which is separate from Lake Cumberland Sober Living Inc., a non-profit company that gives recovering homeless and substance addicted people a first, second, third, fourth, fifth, etc. chance for food, housing, a job, transportation, life skills, and restoring family relations.”
Mikkle Hampton, pastor of Pisgah Presbyterian Church, also owns Lake Cumberland Recovery and felt that the statements made by the citizens at the meeting poorly reflected the actual reality of the sober living homes, or as the citizens referred to them, halfway houses.
“There’s not even a halfway house at Horseshoe Drive. There’s going to be in the next couple of months a facility; Lake Cumberland Recovery is opening a treatment center there at 276 Horseshoe, which is not even in the subdivision,” said Hampton. “A lot of things they said are just so many accusations that are just not even true. The thing is, someone once taught me the truth don’t even need an explanation. Just a lot of lies.”
According to Hampton, of the three homes operated by Lake Cumberland Sober Living that exist in the neighborhood, two have them have never housed individuals dealing with addiction, and the one that has housed them housed females — contrary to what was claimed by the men who came into Pulaski County Fiscal Court. Hampton said that the home did house men at one point, but this was several months ago for a very short period.
Hampton says that these facilities do not house those who are actively addicted. They are people who have gone through drug treatment, are sober, and are already working in the community and repairing strained relationships with their families.
“They have to be productive members of society before they can live in a sober living house,” said Hampton. “It’s not even people in incarceration at all. It’s people who are actually doing good … and have already finished Phase I and Phase II of a program.”
Hampton says that the people in these homes are tested a minimum of twice a week.
“I get paid for drug testing, so why wouldn’t I?” he said with a laugh.
The events that occurred in the March 28 Fiscal Court meeting did not really affect Hampton, he claims.
“I didn’t pay much attention to it because I’ve been dealing with [the citizens who came forward] for two or three months,” he said. “From people taking videos and sending them to Mark Ranshaw.”
Hampton says he’s “kind of just over” what he calls discrimination.
“I haven’t really listened to much of it, because it just makes my blood boil,” he said. “I’m like, ‘You all have no idea.’ It’s just all lies and they assume and they think, and they’re like, ‘It’s a business! It’s a business!’”
Hampton referenced the claim the citizens made that operating a facility for commercial use violates ordinances against commercial operation in a residential area.
The sober living homes are non-profits, so the ordinances preventing commercial building do not apply.
“A lot of people don’t understand it,” said Hampton. “They’re not going to get it no matter what I do.”
Ranshaw, however, understood this and lamented the federal government’s interpretation of the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Fair Housing Act was put in place in 1968 during the Civil Rights Era to prevent homeowners associations from barring African-Americans from moving into all-white neighborhoods. The Americans with Disabilities Act was introduced to ban discrimination based on mental or physical handicaps — like drug addiction. These two laws work in tandem to protect against the removal of sober living homes from residential areas.
“Our hands are tied,” he remarked.
When asked about Hampton’s feelings that the complaints against the addicts were discriminatory, Ranshaw said he would not comment.
“All I know is I’m representing the people who live in these areas who are calling me and saying ‘Why can’t nothing be done?’” Ranshaw said. “They’re uncomfortable. They think that it’s causing more trouble within the subdivision. They’re scared. They’re afraid. When I get 75 (to) 80-year-old ladies calling me saying ‘Look I’m scared to death about this place being here … seems like there’s more activities in the area, possibly criminal activity,’ that’s why my job is to look into that.”
Continued Ranshaw, “[Hampton] has his comments. I have mine, and I know what the people of the subdivisions are saying … They’re just scared. They’re scared and upset. They think that it’s increasing possible criminal activities in the subdivision.”
Ranshaw said he’s had no conversation with the residents of the sober living homes near his residence.
Ultimately, Ranshaw felt that the issue came down to the surrounding residents’ personal feelings about the sober living homes.
“If the residents of those subdivisions felt safe and not uncomfortable and wasn’t scared then I wouldn’t have a problem with it,” said Ranshaw. “That’s what it comes down to. The residents of the subdivision get scared and uncomfortable … It’s not that they’re discriminating against them, I don’t think, it’s just that they’re scared and afraid… That’s just how they perceive things, and they have a right to do that. Everybody has the right to be afraid of something.”
Ranshaw hinted at there being more than fear, however, citing “issues” with the house in his neighborhood. He would not go into detail of what these issues were.
Hampton sees negative views about the sober living homes as being in direct contrast with his values as a Christian pastor and a recovering addict. Hampton has been an addict for 22 years and has been clean for the last 10.
“Most people just hate it because I’m actually an addict who loves on other addicts,” said Hampton.
Hampton calls addicts “people I trust the most,” and doesn’t understand people who don’t want to live near them.
“They’re some of the most brilliant people in the world once they’re sober, but people just have this stigma on them,” said Hampton. “It’s like how people who live in glass houses love to throw stones.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.