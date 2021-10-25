Some of the Lake Cumberland area's brightest-shining stars are also some of its youngest.
The inaugural Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland Regional 40 Under 40 Gala took place Saturday night at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, a glitzy affair that offered the opportunity for mixing, mingling, and celebrating some of the community's most impressive movers-and-shakers.
The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) was the presenting sponsor for the event, which featured dinner, music, and a focus on stand-out members of the community in various capacities.
Doug Parkey, Senior Vice President of Regional Banking for Citizens Bank, a Gold Sponsor for the event, noted the importance of recognizing the next generation of community pillars in this region.
“Citizens Bank is excited to honor these 40 outstanding individuals who exemplify collaboration and commitment as the leaders of the next generation of the Lake Cumberland Region” said Parkey. “They are the innovators and the influencers who are forging new paths and breaking new grounds and it is exciting to watch what they have accomplished thus far, but more so what is yet to come.”
John Alexander and Farrah Dobbs hosted the event, which also featured a special address from Ken Upchurch of Monticello, State Representative for District 52, including Pulaski, Wayne and McCreary Counties, in which he urged the young luminaries to push forward with their efforts and dreams, even if told things like, "This is the way it's always been done" by older members of the community.
In reality, only 31 of the honorees fell into the "under 40 category." Nine others were given special recognition for their contributions to the community, even though their ages might have been over that threshold.
Those under 40 to be recognized include:
• Joseph Shane "J.S." Flynn, Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk of the 28th Judicial Circuit;
• Josh Edwards, Assistant Vice President/Commercial Lender at the Citizens National Bank Main Office in downtown Somerset.
• Brittany Guffey, managing representative for Transamerica in Monticello and President of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce;
• Rikiyah Pryor, Marketing and Public Relations Director for Citizens Bank and member of the board of directors of the Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland;
• Alan Keck, Mayor of the City of Somerset, and Kentucky League of Cities 2021 Elected City Official of the Year;
• Capt. Conley D. Chaney, assistant staff judge advocate, or JAG officer, for Space Launch Delta 30 currently on assignment at Vandenberg SFB, CA with the United States Air Force;
• Emily Conley, Regional Manager for Barnes and Noble College and the President/Founder of the Barnes & Noble Leadership Program "BNC-LEAD";
• Aaron Poynter, Director of Reentry Programming for the South Central and Cumberlands Workforce Development Boards;
• Sara Beth Gregory, Chief of Staff for Kentucky's Auditor of Public Accounts and previous State Representative for the 52nd District.
• Cory Ikerd, Vice President of Ikerd Properties, the family business founded by his late grandfather, and founder/owner of Makena Development, CWI Consulting and Development, Five Star Acres, and Five Star Title.
• Jessica Sullivan, Agency Support and Marketing Manager (ASMM) for Kentucky Farm Bureau, the first and only woman to hold this position in the company's history.
• Michael Laxton, Chief Information Officer for United Cumberland Bank. Recently, it was announced that Michael has been promoted to President/CEO upon the upcoming retirement of current President/CEO Jim Johnson;
• Ameet Patel, who built Thoroughbred Hospitality Group, overseeing a multi-million dollar asset portfolio, construction projects, and upon opening, the financial and operational aspect of every hotel in the Thoroughbred Hospitality Group;
• Stephanie Roberts, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Be the Village;
• Alex Wilson, Chief Financial Officer of Ridgenet Network Group;
• Jessica Douglas, Nurse Manager for the Neuro Critical Care and Neurosurgical Units at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital;
• Samantha Owens, Chief Deputy County Clerk;
• Timothy Phelps, a realtor and Founders Club member with Realty World Dowell and Associates in Somerset as well as a Certified Mindset Coach, motivational speaker, and author;
• Derek and Jessica Phillips, owners and facilitators of Deco Architects, Inc.;
• JaKaye Martin, of Thoroughbred Hospitality Group, managing sales, marketing, and social media for the entire portfolio.
• Cody Gibson, corporate sales representative for Anthrex Medical;
• Kristin Whitson, Marketing Representative for “The Job Shop” in Somerset.
• Luke and Jennifer Bates, owners of ProTrade Hardware;
• Crystal Cox, Executive Director of United Way of South Central Kentucky;
• Stephanie Likins, Pulaski County Upward Bound Director at Somerset Community College;
• Stefan Brown, City Market Executive for South Central Bank in Somerset;
• Hunter Shearer, owner and principal broker for Country Lakes and Land Real Estate and Auction in Albany, and owner of Hunter’s Bar-B-Q.
• Blake Morris, of Modern Systems, Inc., an expert in providing unique security technology solutions for commercial, industrial, and government clients across Kentucky.
• Trey Blakely, Director of Operations for the Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships, overseeing three locations, Alton Blakley Ford & Lincoln, AB Honda and The Auto Outlet from Alton Blakley;
• Chad Smallwood, a top-producing State Farm agent in Kentucky.
Also among those under 40 to be honored was Kelli Chaney of AT&T, the Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland President, in something of a surprise for her, as she along with Aaron Poynter named those receiving special recognition.
Those over 40 to be recognized included Alexander, PR Director of Lake Cumberland Recovery and Dobbs, Marketing Director for the Kentucky Wildlands; Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue; Master Musicians Festival Executive Director Tiffany Finley; Matt Ford, broker/owner Weichert Realtors-Ford Brothers and current Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President; Chris Girdler, President and CEO of SPEDA; Elijah Wilson, Cumberland County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development; Jeffrey Edwards, Chief of Staff for the City of Somerset; and James England, Account Executive with Somerset 106 Radio.
Kelli Chaney was pleased with the turn-out for the gala on Saturday night, and said that it nearly sold out the available seats.
"For a few years, we've talked about the need to recognize the young people in the region," she said. "Also, we talked about the need for more regional collaboration. We didn't want it to just be a Somerset-Pulaski County show, we really wanted to pull in every county around Lake Cumberland and truly embody the Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland.
"We feel like so often in rural areas, maybe the older generation tends to take the lead on projects sometimes but there are so many people under the age of 40 that are doing such good things and not getting recognition," she added. "We wanted to give them that honor tonight, and we're glad that it all worked out."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.