Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital invites new and expecting moms to learn more about the resources throughout the region dedicated to maternity support, babies, and kids at the Lake Cumberland Maternity, Baby & Kids Expo. This year’s expo is being held at The Center for Rural Development on Wednesday, March 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; admission is free and open to the public.
“We are excited be hosting the Maternity, Baby & Kids Expo again,” shared Elizabeth Garland, RN, BSN, CLC, Nurse Manager of Women’s and Pediatric Services at LCRH. “This is a great opportunity for those thinking about having a baby, or who are already pregnant, to come and meet our team, learn about our services, and get to know additional resources that are available throughout the Lake Cumberland region for maternity and pediatric support.”
This year’s expo will feature over 30 exhibition tables, along with giveaways, an opportunity to get to know the pediatricians and labor and delivery staff at the hospital, and educational opportunities. Exhibitors include LCRH Women’s & Children’s Services, LCMA Schoolhouse Health, Women’s Care of Lake Cumberland, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Mead Johnson Nutrition/Enfamil, Wellsprings Wellness, March of Dimes, Jazy J’s Boutique, Soulful Studios LLC, and so much more.
Each vendor will be showcasing their products and services, and many will offer door prizes. Attendees that visit at least twenty of the booths will be entered to win the hospital’s grand prize: a baby gift basket filled with $150 worth of baby supplies. Other exhibitors will be raffling off items such as nursing supplies, breastfeeding pillow, gift cards, diaper bags, car seats, and various gift baskets.
This year’s event will once again take place alongside the annual Kiddy Katz consignment sale. “We love being able to host the expo alongside the Kiddy Katz event,” said Kathleen Bradley, LCRH’s Director of Marketing & Communications. “Moms and caregivers are able to stop by the expo and shop the consignment sale all in one night, which makes it very convenient for busy moms and moms-to-be.”
In addition to the Expo, LCRH offers monthly prenatal and breastfeeding classes for expectant parents. Both classes are offered in person at LCRH and are free of charge. To learn more or register, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/women-and-children.
