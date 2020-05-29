Thanks in part to efforts by State Representative Jeff Hoover, Governor Andy Beshear reconsidered plans to use Lake Cumberland State Resort as a place for COVID-19 patients to self-isolate, and will instead allow the state resort to reopen as a tourist destination.
But due to the original statement from Beshear, along with some unfortunate shortening of the resort’s name, many people around the state have seen messages stating that “Lake Cumberland to stay closed” or “the Governor has shut down Lake Cumberland for the year.”
As part of Somerset Mayor Alan Keck’s Thursday Facebook message, Keck assured Pulaskians that area tourism was safe.
“Lake Cumberland is unequivocally, absolutely open for business,” he said in his address. “So, any of the confusion you’re seeing on Facebook talking about the lake being closed, per se, is false.”
As of Friday, Governor Beshear said that Lake Cumberland State Resort would open June 8, albeit in a limited occupancy “as a result of ongoing renovations.”
Earlier in the week, the governor announced that the resort would not be a part of a the state’s reopening of state parks.
Lake Barkley, Blue Licks Battlefield and Buckhorn Lake resorts were also going to be kept closed to house COVID-19 patients. However, all three of those resorts were also added to the list of areas to be reopened after officials and members of the public urged the governor to reconsider.
Part of the outcry came in the form of a letter sent to Beshear by Hoover and fellow Representative Max Wise.
Hoover is the Representative for the 83rd District which covers parts of Pulaski along with Clinton, Cumberland and Russell counties.
Hoover and Wise submitted the letter Wednesday, saying that keeping Lake Cumberland State Resort closed would have a detrimental affect on tourism in that area.
“This decision will have a significant negative economic impact on a community that has been struggling to recover from the state’s need to lower the water in the lake just a few years ago.
“… The execution of this plan will in effect bankrupt the economy of southcentral Kentucky.”
On Thursday, Beshear acknowledged the letter by calling it “compelling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.