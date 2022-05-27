Times are tough for American families when it comes to travel plans this summer. But somehow, the Lake Cumberland region is keeping its head above water.
Inflation and historically high gas prices nationwide are taking a toll on summer fun. A recent poll by research outfit Echelon Insights showed that over half of those surveyed reported changing or altogether nixing plans for a summer family trip.
But talk to local tourism professionals, and they’re not seeing that trend hit Pulaski County and Lake Cumberland. Instead, the Memorial Day weekend is looking no different than any other year.
“I don’t want to say (gas price steepness) is not going to affect it; I don’t think it’s going to, considering that our office called some of our hotels and marinas to check to see what their occupancy rates were (for the weekend),” said Michelle Allen, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Most of them are at least 80 percent or higher, or even close to being sold out for Friday and Saturday. That’s on par for a normal holiday weekend.
“We were really excited to hear that,” she added. “Some of them only had three or four rooms left for Saturday night. Of course it will go down a little bit on Sunday; it gets down to maybe 60 percent on some of them. But most of the time, when it’s just a regular weekend, Sundays go down regardless. A 60 percent occupancy rate is great because those will go home on Monday, and they’re staying a whole other night with us.”
Allen spoke to the Commonwealth Journal while attending the Kentucky Travel Industry Association Spring Conference in Shepherdsville, Ky., along with Leslie Ikerd, City of Somerset Director of Tourism. The two were receiving key information on Kentucky tourism trends while at the conference, and Ikerd noted that travel is reportedly up in this part of the state.
“For Kentucky, in-state travel is still up, and one of the best states to travel within that state and still have an enjoyable vacation,” said Ikerd. “Our Ohio boaters are only two hours away; I count them as ‘in-state’ travel.”
Ikerd said Airbnb bookings have taken place early this year from what she’s seen, with more than ever in the off-season. “That tells me that if we are usually busy anyway, then it could only be better this year.”
In Burnside, lodgings are also on target for another strong tourism season; the historic 7 Gables always enjoys one of its biggest weekends of the year around Memorial Day, and 2022 is no different, according to Burnside Tourism Director Alison Pyles. Instead of attending the conference, Pyles was in “the only town on Lake Cumberland” helping get ready for maybe the area’s biggest single attraction of the weekend — the Rhonda Vincent concert at Cole Park in Burnside on Saturday night. Vincent performs at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $15 each.
But while Vincent coming to town to play her Grammy-winning style of bluegrass music is a big deal, the main star of Memorial Day in Burnside will always be Lake Cumberland, and like a beachgoer trying to get in shape for the summer, the lake is looking better and better approaching the arrival of the Ohio Navy, said Pyles.
“It’s the kick-off of boating season; driving into the office every morning, I keep seeing the lake get cleaner and cleaner from debris, so I feel like the Army Corps (of Engineers) is really working hard to make sure the lake is ready,” said Pyles. “I think this will definitely mark the beginning of tourism season and lake season for us.”
So what makes Pulaski County and Lake Cumberland so resistant to troubling travel trends? Perhaps the main factor is the oldest key to success in the book: Location, location, location.
“We’re a drive market, which means a day’s travel from (places like) Florida (and) Chicago,” said Ikerd, noting that more than 40 percent of people who come to this area for tourism are in the one-day travel range.
“We’re just a day’s drive for half of the United States,” added Allen. “So we’re not talking about driving all the way down to Florida. We’re halfway for a lot of the folks who are up north. So you’re saving time and money on that. You get to extend your vacation time when you come to us, plus you’re not spending the gas prices that you would if you were headed south.”
For those who would choose to fly instead of drive, fuel prices hit hard as well — another advantage in Pulaski County’s favor with its central location.
“I think that the blessing for our specific area is that the high gas prices also impacts the cost of flight and other travel,” said Pyles. “I think lake life people are pretty dedicated and they’ll figure out how to fill the boat.”
Indeed, dedication is key for those accustomed to their vacation time. According to Ikerd, many regular visitors are more likely to watch their everyday budgets so as to make room for summer fun.
“People will still travel,” said Ikerd. “The expected travelers already made their plans to travel and are going to travel. They just tend to cut back on amenities that they can, like cut off local coffee or maybe not eat out as much, but they’re still going to travel. The sentiment is still there. We’ve kind of come out of that COVID bubble, but people are still ready to get out and be with friends and family and have a nice weekend.”
It also helps Pulaski County is that the lake is not the only thing here to do — there are plenty of options, both in the natural and commercial arenas. This weekend in particular offers events like the Vincent concert and Somernites Cruise in downtown Somerset.
“(There’s plenty of) outdoor recreation,” said Allen. “Not everybody has Lake Cumberland. Not everybody has our city, where you’ve got shopping and eating and everything in one spot. They can go to Pulaski County Park and hike. You don’t even have to have a boat to get to our lake if you go to the park. So there are so many opportunities for people to come see us.”
Those shopping and eating here are the ones who help tourism remain the true lifeblood of this area. The Memorial Day holiday is annually responsible for an economic impact of several million dollars, noted Allen, and thus it’s important for the area to continue to get people to come, to help Pulaski continue to feed in an ailing economic ecosystem.
“These people are not just staying and getting on their boat, but they’re going to use our gas stations, use our restaurants, go to our Kroger, different things of that aspect,” said Allen. “... It’s huge for our residents alone for our visitors to come see us because they leave behind so much economic impact for us to be able to enjoy what we have here.”
Another reason people continue to travel is to make the most of life through experiences. Ikerd observed that many disheartening current events, notably the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, make people seek comfort through recreation.
“There’s a lot of things going on in the world today, with Texas and what’s happened there,” said Ikerd. “I think it’s really a time for people to come together and not take one day for granted. I think that that’s going to make a more special weekend for people, just for that fact.”
Even though the current poor economic climate may seem to dissuade many from spending a lot, with uncertainty about the future, what’s clear is that the tourism minds of Pulaski County are highly optimistic about their Memorial Day fortunes, with hopes of it being a harbinger of a strong summer tourism season to come.
“I think it’s going to be awesome,” said Allen of the weekend. “Especially after I’ve seen the weather. Friday is going to be a little bit stormy, but that’s when people will be rolling in. ... We called around to some of our marinas. A lot of their boat rentals are sold out. Some still do have some boat rentals. I think it’s going to be a great kick-off to our summer.”
Noted Pyles, “Being a northern Kentucky native, I’m still pretty plugged into the Ohio Navy, and we’re still seeing just as much on social media from our friends and family up in that area that are still planning to come down and boat.”
Or as Ikerd put it, expect Lake Cumberland to enjoy a “fabulous” long weekend.
“I think the weather is supposed to move out, have great temperatures, great weather,” she said. “... It’s just a time of fellowship and being with your friends and relaxing, having that re-set button. That extra day seems to make the difference.”
