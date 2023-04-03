Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center was recently recognized as a 2022 Healogics Center of Distinction. This is a national honor that recognizes the Wound Care Center for achieving or exceeding outstanding clinical and operational results in 2022, including an 80.3% comprehensive healing rate and a 98.5% patient satisfaction rate, which puts them in the top 15% of nearly 600 Healogics centers in the country.
“It is a great honor to receive this award for the second year in a row,” said Brian Shannon, Director of the Wound Care Center. “I’m extremely proud of our team here. Their dedication to the patients in our care is reflected in our strong clinical outcomes and outstanding patient surveys.”
The Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 600 Wound Care Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading edge treatments at the Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
“The Wound Care Center provides outstanding specialized care for patients throughout our community,” said Robert Parker, CEO at Lake Cumberland. “This award is a tremendous accomplishment and demonstrates the level of dedication, compassion, and clinical expertise that Dr. Shelton, Brian Shannon, and the other amazing wound care team members exhibit every day.”
The Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center is located at 353 Bogle Street in Somerset, KY. Patients who need specialized wound care may be referred to the Center by their local physician, but self-referrals are also accepted. To find out more, call 606.451.3820 or visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/wound-care.
