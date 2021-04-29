Crews continue to search Lake Cumberland today for a missing man who reportedly fell off of a bluff while mowing his lawn.
Captain Troy McLin with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that rescuers, including divers, continue to search for Dr. Robert S. Supinski, 66, within an area of Lake Cumberland.
McLin said the area they are searching is “not large” but they are searching along the lake’s current.
McLin said that crews stopped searching around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and started again this morning.
Supinski apparently fell Wednesday afternoon over a 100-foot bluff while using a zero-turn mower on his property.
McLin said that the mower was found in the water, but Supinski was not found near it.
Supinski’s home is on Lake House Drive, in the Slate Branch area.
Members of the Rescue Squad launched boats from the Slate Branch boat ramp Wednesday afternoon, and members of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are assisting in the search.
