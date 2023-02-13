Somerset City Council approved a zone change for a piece of property that currently doesn’t connect to a street – with the understanding that should that property be developed, getting access to it would not require taking out a parking lot that serves Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The property is located where the corner of Early Avenue and Conley Drive should meet if the two were built up to the full length they are plotted out on official maps.
Instead, neither street was fully built, meaning the property is landlocked on maps. Furthermore, where Conley’s intersection with Bourne Avenue ought to be is a parking lot.
The new owners of the landlocked property, Josh Collins with Slade Properties, requested the property be rezoned from a B-3 (small residential) to an R-3 (multi-family residential) lot for the purpose of building an apartment complex.
Councilors voted 9-2 in favor of that change, with John Ricky Minton and Jim Mitchell being the only two to vote against it. Councilor Amanda Bullock was absent from the meeting.
The second reading and vote on the zone change was held over from the previous City Council meeting, when council members were concerned not only with how the property would receive access and whether it would involve tearing up the Bourne Avenue parking lot, but also with whether the city would have to foot the bill to build a road to the property.
Before the vote, Mayor Alan Keck said, “I’ve spoken to both entities and individuals that are involved, and I think, big picture, we’re going to work toward a resolution everybody’s going to be happy with.”
He declined to say more than that, noting that because the vote was only about the zone change, he needed to stick only to discussion on that issue.
Mitchell still raised a question as to whether officials had determined who would need to pay for a road if one is needed, with Keck answering, “We haven’t yet, and [we’re] not sure even if one will be built.”
Council members Tom Eastham and Robin Daughetee both noted that the property could be accessed from Early Avenue, with other councilors agreeing.
City Attorney John Adams said that as of now, no applications have been submitted by the owner to open either road for access.
As for the nursing home parking lot, Daughetee expressed surprise that the Bourne Avenue/Conley Drive intersection wasn’t built in the past, but since there is now a parking lot there he felt is should be available for people using the city park across the street from it.
Keck replied, “We’re going to take care of that.”
