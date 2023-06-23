Motorists are urged to take caution on northbound Ky. 461 next week, as there will be a lane shift as part of the ongoing widening project.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 office announced that there will be a traffic shift on northbound Ky 461 between the intersection with East Ky. 80 and Buck Creek.
Beginning Tuesday, traffic will be shifted onto two newly-built lanes.
Southbound traffic will continue to be reduced to one lane as crews work to complete paving operations.
The work is part of an ongoing widening project. The current plan is to make Ky. 461 four-lane all the way to the Buck Creek bridge.
That project is expected to be completed by the fall of this year.
After that, the hope is to create a four-lane all the way to the I-75 interchange in Mt. Vernon, according to Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) President/CEO Chris Girdler.
